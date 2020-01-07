The diversity in South African music has propelled the transcendence of some of the most talented artists like Kabza De Small. Kobelo Motha, popularly known as Kabza De Small, has played a significant role in the growth and popularity of Amapiano music. As the wave of the vivacious genre crosses continents, you ought to keep up with the latest Kabza De Small songs.

Over the past years, twenty-eight-year-old Kabza De Small has evolved to become a trendsetter of Amapiano music. He ventured into music in 2008 as a DJ, and it took him close to ten years to have his breakthrough. He took South Africa by storm in 2018 when he released two hit songs, Ambele Shaya and Umshove, featuring Leehleza. Since then, he has been crowned the king of AmaPiano, and whenever one stops to ask, who created Amapiano, his name always comes up. The latest Kabza De Small songs are a testament to how talented he is.

Kabza De Small songs

Kobelo Motha took the time to work on a couple of hits and two albums! The first Kabza De Small new album, Pretty Girls Love Amapiano Vol.2, came out on 16th April 2020. The second one, I Am the King of Amapiano (Sweet And Dust), came out on 26th June 2020.

1. Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa - Lorch ft. Semi Tee, Miano & Kammu Dee

Lorch is one of the best Kabza de Small 2020 songs in Kabza De Small ft DJ Maphorisa new album, The Return Of The Scorpion Kings. He co-produced it alongside DJ Maphorisa. Lorch featured the most vivacious Amapiano artists like Semi Tee, Miano and Kammu Dee. The video of the jam was uploaded on YouTube on 3rd March 2020, and so far, it has garnered close to three million views! How incredible is that?

2. Kabza De Small - Nia Lo ft. Nia Pearl

Nia Lo is another favourite Kabza De Smal song. He featured Nia Pearl in it, and Mzansi has never been this excited about an Amapiano hit. It is seven months since the video was uploaded on YouTube, yet it has fetched more than 2.5 million views!

3. Kabza De Small - Jwaleng ft. Bucks

Jwaleng is another one of Kabza De Small songs that he released in 2020. In this hit, he featured Bucks. The video of the song premiered on YouTube on 25th August 2020, and so far, it has gathered over 600,000 views.

4. Kabza De Small - Masupa (feat. Focalistic, Madumane, Bongza)

Masupa is another one of the hits that he dropped in 2020, and it featured Focalistic, Bongza, and Madumane. The video of the song was uploaded on 23rd September 2020, and so far, it has fetched over 10,0000 views on YouTube.

5. DJ Maphorisa & Kabza De Small FT Qwesta Kufet - MI AMOR (Official Music Video)

MI AMOR is another one of the best Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa hits, and it features Qwesta Kufet. The duo released the song's official video in July 2020, and so far, it has gathered close to 2 million views on YouTube. The blend between the voice and the beats will make you fall in love with the jam.

Kabza De Small 2021 songs

2021 started on a high note for the artist, and not only is he working on Kabza De Small new album 2021, but he is also working on major projects. He has so far worked with talented artists like King Deetoy, Spumante, and Mhaw Keys. It already looks like he will be gracing the year with his best hits.

1. Kabza De Small - Sponono ft. Wizkid, Burna Boy, Cassper Nyovest & Madumane

Sponono is one of the best-selling Kabza De Small new songs. The collaboration features Wizkid, Burna Boy, Cassper Nyovest, and Madumane. It premiered on YouTube on 5th February 2021, and less than a month later, it had close to 100,000 views.

2. Scorpion Kings x TRESOR - Funu

Funu is one of the most recent projects Kobelo Motha and Dj Maphorisa have worked on. In his jam, they featured Tresor. The song's video was uploaded on YouTube on 29th January 2021, and so far, it has garnered more than 170,000 views.

3. King Deetoy, Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa – Maruru ft. Mhaw Keys

Maruru is one of Kabza De Small 2021 songs, and he worked on the project alongside King Deetoy and DJ Maphorisa. The style of the jam is slightly different from what the Scorpion Kings have been feeding you. The song's official audio was uploaded on 4th February 2021, and so far, it has fetched close to 3,000 views on YouTube.

4. Spumante – Things We Do ft. Kabza De Small & Mhaw Keys

Things We Do is another hit that Spumante featured Kobelo Motha and Mhaw Keys. The one thing that makes this song stand out is its beats, especially for someone who is a fan of Amapiano music. Things We Do is less than a month old on YouTube, and so far, it has fetched more than 5,000 views.

5. King Deetoy, Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa – Marcolo

Marcolo is another of the projects that the talented artist has worked on alongside DJ Maphorisa and King Deetoy. The style in the song is slightly different from most of his hits. Its official audio was uploaded on YouTube on 4th February, and so far, it has just over 2,000 views.

6. Spumante – Kwai (Official Audio) ft. Kabza De Small

Kwai is another one of the projects he has worked on alongside Spumante. Unlike most of his projects, the diversity in this song's beats is proof of how much he has grown at making beats. Kwai has fetched more than 3,000 YouTube views in less than a month.

7. King Deetoy, Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa – Boyo

Boyo is another project that the Scorpion kings worked on alongside King Deetoy. The beats in the song build the curiosity of what it is about. One month after its upload on YouTube, it has gathered more than 3,000 views.

8. King Deetoy, Kabza De, Small & DJ Maphorisa – The Calling ft. Mhaw Keys

The Calling is another one of the jams that the Scorpion Kings have worked on alongside King Deetoy, and fit eatured Mhaw Keys. The song highlights the musical giants that Amapiano artists are. The Calling has gathered more than 5,000 YouTube views in one month.

9. King Deetoy, Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa – Don’t Let Me Go

Don't Let Me Go is another one of the projects that the Scorpion Kings and King Deetoy worked on. It has fetched more than 3,000 YouTube views in less than one month after its upload.

10. King Deetoy, Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa – Petle Petle ft. Mhaw Keys

Petle Petle is one of the most promising projects that the Scorpion Kings have worked on alongside King Deetoy and featured Mhaw Keys. The beats in the songs are to die for. In a month, it has fetched more than 17,000 views.

11. Kabza De Small X Josiah De Disciple - Wang Kolota

Wang Kolota is another one of Kabza De Small songs. He worked on the jam alongside Josiah De Disciple, and in two months, it has fetched more than 96,000 views on YouTube.

If you have fallen for the craze in Amapiano music, these Kabza De Small songs should be at the top of your playlist. You also need to keep up with his latest projects since he seems to have more to offer in 2021.

