Lenamile Isaac Mophatlane is one of South Africa's most brilliant business people. The former CEO of Business Connexion (BCX) and Telkom's reconstituted enterprise unit managed and ushered BCX to unexplored elevations after his brother/cofounder's sudden death in 2014. Read on for more about him.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Lenamile Isaac Mophatlane headed the finalization of the merger between Telkom and BCX in 2015. Photo: @ITOnlineSouthAfrica

Source: Facebook

Mophatlane's mantra "continuous learning and self-improvement" pushes him to strive for more success. The business magnate is married to a famous South African actress. However, the public assumed she married him for money, unaware that they had nothing to their names when they fell in love.

Lenamile Isaac Mophatlane's profile summary

Full name: Lenamile Isaac Mophatlane

Lenamile Isaac Mophatlane Birthdate: 12th May 1973

12th May 1973 Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Age: 48 years (as of 2021)

48 years (as of 2021) Gender: Male

Male Education: University of Pretoria

University of Pretoria Profession: IT specialist and business person

IT specialist and business person Nationality: South African

South African Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Mpumi Mophatlane

Mpumi Mophatlane Children: 3

3 Twin brother: Leetile Benjamin Mophatlane

Leetile Benjamin Mophatlane Linked In: Isaac Mophatlane

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Lenamile Isaac Mophatlane's biography

Lenamile Isaac Mophatlane's age is 48 years as of 2021. He was born on 12th May 1973 in South Africa. The IT mogul graduated from the . He lost his twin brother, Benjamin Mophatlane, in 2014. Details about Lenamile's childhood, parents, and the course he did are currently off the record.

Who is Isaac Mophatlane married to?

Mzansi knows Lenamile Isaac Mophatlane's wife as the classy and sassy Mrs Mops. Mpumi Mophatlane is part of the Real Housewives of Johannesburg reality show on 1 Magic. She first appeared on RHOJ season 2 in 2017.

The reality star hails from Tsakane, East of Johannesburg, and will be 35 years old when this year closes. Additionally, her family owns lots of taxis in Mzansi. Their romance goes back to their first year on campus.

After Mpumi and Lenamile Isaac Mophatlane's wedding, the man took his wife on a grand tour to Italy. So, who are Isaac Mophatlane's children? Their firstborn, Khumo, was born in 2009, followed by Marang in 2014. The third child was born in 2018.

Career history

Isaac Mophatlane's twin brother did his chartered accountancy articles at KPMG in 1996. The twins co-established Business Connection six months later, and it has grown into one of South Africa's biggest ICT companies.

Benjamin dropped the CEO position to become a Managing Director when BC merged with Seattle Solutions in 2001 because of financial difficulties. He served in the office of the Managing Director till 2004, when the company joined Comparex Africa and was renamed Business Connexion (BCX).

His wife, Mpumi Mophatlane, was a cast member of 1 Magic's The Real Housewives of Johannesburg. Photo: @mpumimops

Source: Instagram

BCX was listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) in the same year. Benjamin was a deputy CEO for three years before returning to Business Connexion's CEO post in 2007.

Lenamile took up the company's CEO position after his brother's death. In addition, the businessman was announced CEO of Telkom's reconstituted enterprise unit to oversee Telkom Business' integration with Business Connexion.

Benjamin passed away on 11th June 2014. He complained of chest pains (cardiac arrest) while meeting Telkom in Rosebank in Johannesburg to discuss a $253 million takeover. Lenamile filled the leadership vacuum his brother left and watched over BCX's acquisition by Telkom in 2015.

When Lenamile left the company in May 2017, BBC's statement implied he was forced out of BCX. Additionally, Sello Rasethaba (the then-BBC Chairman) alleged that Mophatlane's departure attacked black excellence.

However, the IT mogul dismissed their concerns by stating that what happened had nothing to do with his race and BCX neither attacked individuals nor black excellence. Lenamile also claimed to have left as a friend and was always welcome to work at Telkom.

Jonas Bogoshi took over BCX's CEO office in June 2018 while Ian Russell (the then-Chief Administration Officer) replaced Lenamile's position at Telkom. BCX is the leading provider of ICT solutions (information and communications technology services) in South Africa.

Benjamin Mophatlane agreed to sell BCX to Telkom for $253 million before his sudden death at age 41. Photo: @Daluxolo Moloantoa

Source: Facebook

Meanwhile, Isaac is also the founder of Randvest Capital and also sits on the following companies/organizations' boards of directors:

Exxaro Resources Ltd

Bothomed LLC

Catholic Education Investment Co.

Crossfin Technology Holdings Ltd.

Electronic Industries Federation of South Africa

Black Information Technology Forum

Black Management Forum

Lenamile Isaac Mophatlane's net worth

According to online sources' estimates, Mophatlane's worth is $50 million. He received a total remuneration of R11.7 million when leaving Telkom in 2017. Isaac Mophatlane's salary was R5.8 million. He also received an R5.3 million incentive bonus and R520,000 in fringe and other benefits.

Lenamile stated that he left the BCX/Telkom partnership as a friend and was always welcome to work at Telkom. Photo: @BizNisAfrica

Source: Facebook

It is unclear whether Lenamile Isaac Mophatlane received any long-term incentives like telco shares when he left the company. Nonetheless, BCX still acknowledges him and his late brother's contributions towards its success story.

READ ALSO: Who are Banaba'Des? Age, real names, pictures, songs, story, profiles

Briefly.co.za also delved into Banaba'des' career life. The Pretoria-based Miss Pammie and Unkle Blue are among the fastest-rising singers in the country. These fiery women are taking Amapiano to a new level.

American girl band Destiny's Child inspired Pammie and Unkle's stage name. The band comprised Beyonce, Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland. Banaba'des translated Destiny's song, Children, in Setswana to honour their idols. Little did they know that the gesture would put them on a global map.

Source: Briefly News