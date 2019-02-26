Global site navigation

University of Pretoria courses and requirements for 2022
Facts and lifehacks

University of Pretoria courses and requirements for 2022

by  Jedidah Tabalia

The University of Pretoria, also famous as Tuks, is a world-class higher learning institution better known for its unmatched record of academic excellence in South Africa and beyond. The university offers ambitious educational programmes under different faculties, attracting overwhelming numbers of both local and international learners. What courses are offered at the University of Pretoria? Without a doubt, there is a course for everyone eyeing for enrollment at Tuks. Here are the University of Pretoria courses and requirements.

University of Pretoria courses and requirements 2021
University of Pretoria. Photo: @UnivofPretoria
Source: Facebook

The University of Pretoria courses are now available in every one of the seven campuses that cumulatively support a student population exceeding 53,000. These study programmes are offered under nine faculties that run alongside a business school. Discussed below are the requirements for different courses offered at the University of Pretoria.

University of Pretoria courses available and requirements for 2022

It is interesting to learn that UP provides 1213 courses under postgraduate, undergraduate, certificate, and degree levels. What are the basic admission requirements for a degree course of study at UP? Note that the University of Pretoria application requirements for different study programmes must be fulfilled for you to secure a place at the institution. You will always find a study programme that is perfect for you. Here are the degree programs:

Faculty of Economics and Management Sciences

1. BAdmin Public Administration (07131174)

  • Applicants must have a National Senior Certificate with admission to degree studies and three years of working experience

2. BAdmin Public Management and International Relations (07131175)

3. BCom (07130222)

4. BCom Accounting Sciences (07130043)

5. BCom Econometrics (07130012)

6. BCom Economics (07130052)

7. BCom Extended programme (07139923)

8. BCom Financial Sciences (07130206)

9. BCom Human Resource Management (07130144)

10. BCom Informatics Information Systems

11. BCom Investment Management

12. BCom Law

13. BCom Marketing Management

14. BCom Statistics

15. BCom Supply Chain Management (07130067)

Requirements:

  • Cambridge A-Level applicants with a minimum of D in the required subjects are eligible for admission.
  • International learners with a minimum of 4 essential subjects will be considered for admission.
  • Students with grade 12 certificate and its equivalent from UP or any other recognized institution are eligible for enrollment.
  • Life orientation is excluded when computing APS.

Faculty of Education

  1. BEd Foundation Phase Teaching
  2. BEd Intermediate Phase Teaching
  3. BEd Senior Phase and Further Education and Training Teaching

Requirements

Here are the admission requirements:

  • Students with grade 12 certificate and its equivalent from UP or any other recognized institution are eligible for enrolment.
  • Life orientation is excluded when computing APS.
  • Students with APS ranging between 26 and 27 must sit for the NBT test upon which the final admission prospects will be based.
  • Qualified applicants must register with the institution within January of the upcoming year.
  • Cambridge A-Level applicants with a minimum of D in the required subjects are eligible for admission.

Faculty of Engineering, Built Environment & IT

University of Pretoria courses and requirements
University of Pretoria. Photo: @UnivofPretoria
Source: Facebook
  1. BEng Chemical Engineering
  2. BEng Civil Engineering
  3. BEng Computer Engineering
  4. BEng Electrical Engineering
  5. BEng Electronic Engineering
  6. BEng Industrial Engineering
  7. BEng Mechanical Engineering
  8. BEng Metallurgical Engineering
  9. BEng Mining Engineering
  10. BIS Information Science
  11. BIS Multimedia
  12. BIS Publishing
  13. BIT
  14. BSc Architecture
  15. BSc Computer Science
  16. BSc Construction Management
  17. BSc Information and Knowledge Systems
  18. BSc Interior Architecture
  19. BSc Landscape Architecture
  20. BSc Quantity Surveying
  21. BSc Real Estate
  22. BTRP

Requirements:

  • Students with grade 12 certificate and its equivalent from UP or any other recognized institution are eligible for enrollment.
  • Grade 11 results to conditionally admit new students.
  • Cambridge A level applicants with at least a D in the required subjects.
  • Life orientation is excluded when computing APS.
  • Relevant qualifications having admission in degree studies.
  • International Baccalaureate (IB) HL applicants with at least a 4 in the required subjects.

Faculty of Health Sciences

1. BChD

  • Students with grade 12 certificate and its equivalent from UP or any other recognized institution are eligible for enrollment.
  • Life orientation is excluded when computing APS.
  • Grade 11 results to conditionally admit new students.
  • UP accepts international learners for BChD studies exclusive on the availability of interstate agreements.

2. BCMP

  • Life orientation is excluded when computing APS.
  • Grade 11 results to conditionally admit new students.
  • Students with grade 12 certificate and its equivalent from UP or any other recognized institution are eligible for enrollment.

3. BCur Clinical Nursing Science Medical and Surgical Nursing Science: Critical Care: Trauma and Emergency

  • A registered nurse with two years’ experience.
  • Grade 12 learners are not eligible for application.
  • Must be working on a part-time basis in a clinical training facility.

4. BCur Clinical Nursing Science Child Nursing Science

  • At least a year of working experience as a registered nurse in the area of specialty and related areas.
  • Access to a part-time clinical training facility approved by the department.

5. BCur Clinical Nursing Science Clinical Nursing Science, Health Assessment, Treatment and Care

  • A registered nurse with two years’ experience.
  • Must be working on a part-time basis in a clinical training facility.
  • Grade 12 learners are not eligible for application.

Other courses under this faculty that will be offered in the next academic year are titled as follows:

  • BDietetics
  • BNurs
  • BOccTher
  • BOH
  • BPhysio
  • BRad Diagnostics
  • BSportSci
  • MBChB

Faculty of Humanities

  1. BA
  2. BA Audiology
  3. BA Fine Arts
  4. BA Information Design
  5. BA Languages
  6. BA Law
  7. BA Speech-Language Pathology
  8. BA Visual Studies
  9. BDram
  10. BMus
  11. BMus Extended programme
  12. BPolSci International Studies
  13. BPolSci Political Studies
  14. BSocSci Heritage and Cultural Tourism
  15. BSocSci Industrial Sociology and Labour Studies
  16. BSocSci Philosophy, Politics and Economics
  17. BSW

Requirements:

  • Students with grade 12 certificate and its equivalent from UP or any other recognized institution are eligible for enrollment.
  • Applicants with National Senior Certificate having admission to degree studies or a certificate of conditional exemption.
  • Non-citizen candidates without the English Language must submit SAT results of write NBT.
  • Applicants are advised to complete the application process quickly to increase their chances of securing a study place in different programmes offered under the faculty of humanities.

Faculty of Law

1. LLB

University of Pretoria requirements for Law

Here are the requirements:

  • NSC/IEB/Cambridge candidates must comply with all minimum degree study entry requirements.
  • Non-20-credit NSC subjects are excluded alongside life orientation when computing for the APS.
  • Life Orientation is excluded from calculations to determine APS.
  • Applicants with BCom (Law) or BA (Law) are eligible for selection.

Faculty of Natural & Agricultural Sciences

1. BConSci Clothing Retail Management

2. BConSci Food Retail Management

3. BConSci Hospitality Management

4. BSc Actuarial and Financial Mathematics

5. BSc Applied Mathematics

6. BSc Biochemistry

7. BSc Biological Sciences

8. BSc Biotechnology

9. BSc Chemistry

10. BSc Culinary Science

11. BSc Ecology

12. BSc Engineering and Environmental Geology

13. BSc Entomology

14. BSc Environmental Sciences

15. BSc Extended programme - Biological and Agricultural Sciences

16. BSc Extended programme - Mathematical Sciences

17. BSc Extended programme - Physical Sciences

18. BSc Food Science

19. BSc Genetics

20. BSc Geography

21. BSc Geoinformatics

22. BSc Geology

23. BSc Human Genetics

24. BSc Human Physiology

25. BSc Human Physiology, Genetics and Psychology

26. BSc Mathematical Statistics

27. BSc Mathematics

28. BSc Medical Sciences

29. BSc Meteorology

30. BSc Microbiology

31. BSc Nutrition

32. BSc Physics

33. BSc Plant Science

34. BSc Zoology

35. BScAgric Agricultural Economics and Agribusiness Management

36. BScAgric Animal Science

37. BScAgric Applied Plant and Soil Sciences

38. BScAgric Plant Pathology

Requirements

  • Life orientation is excluded when computing APS.
  • Students with grade 12 certificate and its equivalent from UP or any other recognized institution are eligible for enrolment.
  • Grade 11 results to conditionally admit new students.
  • Cambridge A-Level applicants with a minimum of D in the required subjects are eligible for admission.

Faculty of Theology and Religion

  1. BDiv
  2. BTh

Requirements

  • Students with grade 12 certificate and its equivalent from UP or any other recognized institution are eligible for enrolment.
  • Life orientation is excluded when computing APS.

Faculty of Veterinary Science

  1. Bachelor of Veterinary Nursing
  2. BVSc

Requirements

  • Selection into veterinary science programmes are based entirely on the strengths applicant qualification for the year as there are no fixed cut-offs.

University of Pretoria postgraduate courses

Those who have completed their undergraduate courses can enroll for the following postgraduate courses at the University of Pretoria. You need to have a relevant bachelors degree as a basic requirement.

BComHons:

  1. Agricultural Economics
  2. Business Management
  3. Communication Management
  4. Econometrics
  5. Economics
  6. Financial Management Science
  7. Human Resource Management
  8. Human Resource Management and Labour Relations
  9. Informatics
  10. Internal Auditing
  11. Investment Management
  12. Marketing Management
  13. Mathematical Statistics
  14. Public Administration and Management
  15. Statistics
  16. Supply Chain Management
  17. Taxation
  18. Tourism Management

The institution also offers postgraduate Masters courses, Doctorates, Diploma and Certificates in various faculties and GIBS school of business.

Short courses offered by University of Pretoria

UP offers numerous short courses in the following categories:

  1. Agriculture and Food Security
  2. Built Environment and Construction
  3. Business Management and Entrepreneurship
  4. Education and Teacher Development
  5. Engineering and Technology Management
  6. Environmental Management and Geophysics
  7. Financial Management and Taxation
  8. General Management and Leadership Development
  9. Human Capital Management
  10. Health and Health Care
  11. Information and Communication Technology
  12. Law and Human Rights
  13. Marketing, Communication, and Languages
  14. Project and Risk Management
  15. Properties, Retail and Facilities Management
  16. Public Administration and Management
  17. Social and Religious Studies
  18. Sports, Tourism, Arts and Culture
  19. Supply Chain Management and Logistics
  20. Veterinary Science

If interested in any of the following categories of the University of Pretoria courses offered, you can click on the particular section and select from the numerous courses offered by the institution.

The University of Pretoria courses and requirements 2022 for different degree courses as well as other study programs are considerably manageable for both local and international learners. Apply while the process is up and running to earn your place at UP.

