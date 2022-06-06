The Mangosuthu University of Technology commonly referred to as MUT, is one of the most prevalent learning institutions in the country. The institution attracts thousands of local and international learners annually through robust enrollment platforms. Interestingly, these learners can now complete their online applications, follow up on progress, view courses, and find out payable fees, among other admission requirements.

Mangosuthu University has continually remained an integral academic centre since its founding in 1979 and, as a result, attracts several students from across the region. The institution is now critical about socio-economic development, community engagement, and technological advancements. Its reputation for quality education is far-reaching, and a significant reason behind thousands of submissions received every year.

Mangosuthu University of Technology

The Mangosuthu University of Technology establishment was an idea that was fronted by Dr Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the chief minister of KwaZulu Natal. He came up with the idea after seeing the need for South Africa to train and employ more technicians. The institution started as Mangosuthu Technikon, and in November 2007, it was renamed the Mangosuthu University of Technology.

Mangosuthu University of Technology courses

What courses does Mangosuthu University offer? The university has three faculties that offer a wide array of courses at different levels ranging from diploma to bachelor's degrees. Therefore, if you are unsure about what curse to pursue, this list of Mangosuthu University of Technology courses could serve as a guide.

Faculty of engineering

The faculty of engineering has the following options to choose from:

Advanced Diploma: Chemical Engineering

National Diploma: Chemical Engineering

Bachelor of Technology: Chemical Engineering

National Diploma: Civil Engineering

National Diploma: Surveying

National Diploma: Construction Management & Quantity Surveying (Building)

National Diploma: Electrical Engineering

National Diploma: Mechanical Engineering

Faculty of management science

The faculty of management offers the following courses:

Advanced Diploma Cost & Management

Accounting Advanced Diploma in Human Resources Management

Advanced Diploma Marketing

Advanced Diploma in Office Management and Technology

Diploma in Accounting

Diploma in Cost and Management Accounting

Diploma in Office Management and Technology

Diploma in Human Resource Management

Diploma in Marketing

Diploma in Public Finance and Accounting

Diploma in Public Management

Faculty of natural sciences

If the faculty of natural sciences is your forte, you might want to consider the following courses:

Diploma in Agriculture

Diploma in Analytical Chemistry

Diploma in Animal Production

Diploma in Biomedical Technology

Baccalaureus Technologiae: Biomedical Technology

Diploma in Community Extension

Diploma in Environmental Health

Diploma in Nature Conservation

Bachelor of Science in Environmental Health

Advanced Diploma in Nature Conservation

Advanced Diploma in Agriculture in Crop Production

Diploma in Information Technology

Bachelor of Health Sciences: Medical Laboratory Sciences

How can I apply to Mangosuthu University?

Before proceeding with the application process, any South African prospectus student needs to ensure they have the following application documents:

Identity Document

National Senior Certificate or Statement of Results

Senior Certificate

Students transferring from other universities should submit an original academic record and a certificate of good conduct.

Non-South African prospectus students are required to have the following documents:

A valid passport

A valid study permit

A valid medical aid/health insurance cover

GCE, GCSE, IGCSE or Cambridge School Certificate

Students holding a GCE GCSE IGCSE or the Cambridge School Certificate must have passed five approved ordinary level subjects, including the English language, provided that three subjects have been passed at the same examination sitting.

Is Mangosuthu University of Technology open for applications?

The university allows for applications strictly through the Central Application Office. It is a simplified way of applying for more than one programme via one application form and paying the application fee once. Prospectus students are advised to select the Mangosuthu University of Technology as a first choice.

Resident applicants are required to enter details of their Identification documents, while non-residents are required to enter details of their passports.

What are MUT requirements?

Every faculty stipulates admission requirements depending on the points that a prospective student has in their best five subjects. Other departments require a student to sit a mandatory entrance test.

These are the minimum entrance requirements:

National Senior Certificate with a diploma pass or N3 with 50% pass in Mathematics and English

A minimum of 5 subjects with level 4 pass for diploma study and level 3 for Access Courses

English Home Language or First Additional Language, level 4 pass

Specific subject combination and pass level relevant to the qualification

Minimum points as per faculty requirements and as listed on the CAO handbook

Meeting these minimum entry requirements does not guarantee entry into the institution due to limited space. The selection process prioritizes the best-qualified applicants and those who selected the Mangosuthu University of Technology as their first choice.

MUT online application

Application forms are available on the Central Application Office website. However, a prospectus student can apply to the university online through the Central Application Office website. The website provides the apply tab, and clicking on it directs you to the application process. The CAO number appears in the application form on the tear-off slip. The CAO number is required while paying for the application fees.

Mangosuthu University of Technology status check

If you are an applicant, you can track the progress of your application through the CAO website by entering your CAO number. Alternatively, you could call 031 268 4444 or email enqgeneralcao@cao.ac.za.

The status check process will require you to present the following credentials:

CAO number

Identity number

Passport number

Meanwhile, these are the deadlines for the 2024/2025 admission registration:

Faculty of Engineering – first semester applications – 30th September 2024

Faculty of Engineering – second-semester applications – 31st May 2024

Faculty of Natural Sciences – 30th September 2024

Analytical Chemistry – second-semester applications – 31st May 2024

Faculty of Management Sciences – 30th September 2024

MUT late applications

All applications submitted after 30th September 2024 accumulate a late application fee determined by the Central Application Office. Meanwhile, the Mangosuthu University of Technology Application portal is expected to shut down on the same date at 11:59 PM.

Which courses are still available at MUT for 2024?

Which courses are still available at MUT? According to the MUT application deadlines, the university is open for first semester applications in the faculty of Engineering, natural sciences and management sciences. Prospectus students are advised to submit their applications before the deadline.

Mangosuthu University of Technology fees

Did you know you can afford to study at MUT? The university offers the most competitive tuition fee structure. The Mangosuthu University of Technology fees range between R4,530 and R15,350 per semester. The tuition fees depend on the course and subjects one is pursuing. Meanwhile, residence fees range between R4,120 and R11,150 per semester. The tuition and residence fees do not include travel expenses, stationery, meals and textbooks.

If you are a prospectus student and would like clarification regarding the application process or the services the university offers, you could reach out through any of these platforms:

Postal Address: P.O Box 12363, Jacobs, 4026

P.O Box 12363, Jacobs, 4026 Physical Address: 511 Mangosuthu Highway, Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal, 4031

511 Mangosuthu Highway, Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal, 4031 Telephone: 031 907 7111

031 907 7111 Website: www.mut.ac.za

The Mangosuthu University of Technology remains a premier learning institution in student enrollment and learning faculties' diversity. You can now apply and check your application status to ensure that you are not locked out. Do more and access more at the MUT portal!

