Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has opened up about his decision to leave the Durban-based United Rugby Championship side, the Hollywood Sharks, to rejoin the Cape Town-based DHL Stormers.

Siya Kolisi during the South Africa men's national rugby team captain's media conference at voco St. David's Cardiff on November 22, 2024 in Cardiff, Wales. Image: Steve Haag Sports

Source: Getty Images

It was confirmed on Tuesday, 23 December, that the 34-year-old will return to the Stormers after a two-year stint with the Sharks.

Kolisi on leaving Sharks: Family comes first

Kolisi said the Sharks had been a special part of his career journey.

“From the players and coaches to the staff and supporters, this is a team with strong values and a real sense of family. I have loved being part of this group and especially enjoyed seeing the younger players develop and gain confidence.''

He also explained that he had aspired to retire at the Sharks but because of family commitment, he had since revisited that decision.

''While I had hoped to complete my career at the Sharks, I have to be there for my family who were unable to relocate to Durban. This decision wasn’t easy, but it is about being closer to my kids. I leave with nothing but respect for the Sharks and real belief in where this team is heading.”

Kolisi had initially hoped to retire at the Sharks, but family matters required him to be closer to his children, who live with their mother, Rachel, in Cape Town. He began his professional career with the Stormers before moving to France after the 2023 Rugby World Cup. His time in France with Racing 92 was brief, and he returned to South Africa after one season, joining the Sharks.

Siya Kolisi during the Super Rugby Unlocked match between DHL Stormers and Emirates Lions at DHL Newlands Stadium on October 17, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. Image: Ashley Vlotman

Source: Getty Images

Sharks praise Kolisi’s leadership and legacy

The Sharks highlighted that the club operates on a “family first” ethos, adding that Kolisi’s departure was handled with transparency, honesty, and mutual respect. CEO Shaun Bryans praised Kolisi’s influence, noting that his contribution went far beyond matchday.

Bryans said he had brought a level of leadership, humility, and perspective that lifted everyone around him. He acknowledged that it was never easy to say goodbye to a player of Kolisi’s calibre but emphasised that the club fully respected his decision to prioritise his family. Bryans added that Kolisi had helped set standards that would endure beyond his departure, creating opportunities for the next group of leaders to emerge.

Kolisi had been linked with a move to the Japanese league, but that opportunity appears to have been set aside as he chooses to remain in South Africa, prioritising proximity to his children in the Western Cape.

Source: Briefly News