Rassie Erasmus is spending the festive season on holiday with his family in Mauritius

The Springboks coach shared personal moments with his daughters on Instagram, showing a more relaxed side

Fans flooded social media with warm reactions, praising Erasmus for his hands-on fatherhood and family bonding

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus is enjoying some downtime during this festive season, spending quality time with his family. Erasmus, a father of three, Carli, Nikki, and Jani has been sharing glimpses of his family life on Instagram, giving fans a different side of the rugby icon.

Rassie Erasmus Enjoys Family Holiday Away from Springboks Duties

On Monday, 22 December 2025, he shared a picture of himself with his twin daughters. A few hours later, he posted a video of him with his family and several others aboard a boat, appearing to be on a cruise in Mauritius. Shirtless and soaking up the fresh air, Erasmus and his loved ones enjoyed the scenic surroundings.

He also has plans to host a Christmas walk in Cape Town, likely preparing for the event while in the Mother City. Another Instagram reel showed one of the twins admiring the fish swimming in the water, capturing a tender family moment. The final post featured Erasmus with all three of his daughters, sharing a blissful holiday experience.

Fans praise Erasmus’ family moments

The posts quickly drew warm reactions from South African rugby fans, who praised the coach for his visible affection and hands-on fatherhood:

Erasmus is a proud father to twins Nikkie and Carli, as well as his daughter Jani, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Nicolene. Earlier in the week, he went viral for dancing to the popular song Sister Betina, showing he is fully embracing the festive spirit.

Inside the lives of Rassie Erasmus’ daughters

The twins, who turned 21 in July 2025, were born and raised in the Western Cape. Their milestone birthday attracted attention on social media after family photos featuring both parents circulated online. Despite the interest, the celebration was private, attended only by close friends and family, reflecting the Erasmus family’s preference for privacy.

Nikkie and Carli are both students at Stellenbosch University, one of South Africa’s leading institutions. Nikkie is studying psychology, while Carli is enrolled in the humanities faculty, continuing to make their mark academically while enjoying time with their famous father.

Erasmus admits heart-racing stress during the All Blacks clash

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks Head Coach Rassie Erasmus was not just on the edge of his seat during the clash against the All Blacks at Eden Park on Saturday, 6 September 2025; he had his heart in his hands.

In a tense, physically taxing encounter, the match became an emotional rollercoaster for South African fans and an even more stressful ordeal for Erasmus.

