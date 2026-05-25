Preschool children participated in a public awareness march focused on standing against children being abused and promoting child safety education

Child protection experts often encourage age-appropriate education that helps young children understand personal safety and trusted support systems

The march highlighted broader efforts to create awareness around child wellbeing and empower children to speak up when something feels wrong

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A group of preschool children captured attention after taking part in a public awareness march focused on standing against being abused.

The picture on the left showed young children marching. Image: @fvtty01

Source: TikTok

The video, shared by @fvtty01 on 23 May 2026, showed young children walking together while promoting messages centred around child protection and personal safety. The march highlighted growing efforts to introduce conversations around safety and awareness at younger ages.

Early childhood education specialists often encourage age-appropriate discussions that help children understand personal boundaries, trusted adults and how to seek help when something feels wrong.

Teaching children about abuse prevention forms part of broader safeguarding strategies used in schools and communities around the world. Experts frequently point to education as one of the key tools in helping children recognise concerning situations and build confidence in speaking up.

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Preschoolers march to champion children's rights

The march shared by user @fvtty01 also demonstrated how awareness campaigns increasingly involve schools and younger learners in community discussions around important social issues. Child advocacy groups have long argued that creating safe environments starts with education, communication and support systems around children.

While the preschoolers were young, the message behind the event reflected a broader focus on ensuring children grow up understanding that their safety matters and that seeking help is important.

The children marched against raising awareness. Image: @fvtty01

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi applaud teacher for educating them young

Nini27048 wrote:

“Whoever is the organiser must notify us on time next time so that we can donate money for water and ice cream for them. Otherwise, we are proud.”

Mydali wrote:

“March and march everywhere in SA, ku busy kulonyaka. Translation: Marches everywhere in South Africa, it’s busy this year.”

Carol wrote:

“What are they marching for?”

Tevin_Chisa wrote:

“The struggle song. 😂😂😂”

Amy Jekwa wrote:

“Next time, please create a ‘fund us’ page so we can donate for water and snack stations for abo putjek… They need to refuel abantu bethu. 💕”

MakaVosho wrote:

“Bakhala ngani bakith’ abantwana sizo support. 🥰 Translation: What are our children protesting about? We will support them.”

Zwide_511 wrote:

“Damn, bro, you just went political… love it.”

User2674148265593 wrote:

“I was going to donate ice cream, toys and juice. Please, next time, inform us. We love our children, and we will always support them. 🥰 But the ‘Malume’ part, I’m dead. 😂😂”

IndigenousWoman wrote:

“Even our kids are tired. 😅”

Wayne_Jr@0213 wrote:

“Heee nantsi march and march boo!!🙆 Translation: Here comes another march again!"

Funie441 wrote:

“These are my friends.”

Lebzalady wrote:

“Can they come to Tembisa to join our march to the municipal offices regarding service delivery, high water and electricity rates?”

3 Other Briefly News stories about marches

KZN Premier Thami Ntuli met civil society leaders and law enforcement in Durban over ongoing protests linked to immigration tensions.

A video posted on social media captured some of the chaos that unfolded as a result of frustrated, reportedly unemployed residents.

Phakelumthakathi led a march from Empangeni Station, allegedly against illegal immigration in the town.

Source: Briefly News