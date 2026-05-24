A KwaZulu-Natal entrepreneur showed a shack built at the very top of a large tree beside a road

The structure raised immediate safety concerns, with people pointing out the risks of lightning strikes and more

Many were confused about what they were looking at, but some saw it from a different view, calling it a creative solution to housing and land problems

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A woman from KZN. Images: @londeka.k.thusi

Source: Facebook

A video shared by KwaZulu-Natal entrepreneur @londeka.k.thusi on 21 May 2026 showed a large tree beside a road with most of its branches cut away. Right at the top of the tree sat a small shack built entirely from branches and metal sheets for the roof and sides. Someone had made a home up there.

It was not a fancy treehouse, and it did not look stable, but it was clearly being used as a living space. The footage quickly spread across social media, with one summing up what many people were feeling:

"South Africa is a movie. It's a series. Every day you will be shocked by new things."

Why does this raise serious safety concerns?

Building a shack at the top of a tree is not just unusual; it's dangerous. According to construction experts, the weight-bearing capacity of a treehouse depends heavily on the type of tree, the quality of materials used and how the structure is attached.

Hardwood trees with deep root systems are the safest option, and the structure needs to spread weight evenly across multiple points. A well-built treehouse using quality materials can hold between 230kg and 450kg, depending on the tree and the design.

What was visible in this video is that the shack does not meet any of those standards. Branches tied together with metal sheets do not spread the weight safely, and one heavy rainfall, strong wind or lightning strike could bring the whole thing down.

South Africa has many areas where people have built informal shack settlements due to the ongoing housing shortage and the high cost of land, but a shack built at the top of a tree is something most people have never seen before.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

SA debates the shack treehouse in KZN

The comments section on Facebook user @londeka.k.thusi's post ranged from stunned to sympathetic:

@dutch.chademana wrote:

"We have another one here in Benoni, Gauteng. Will take a picture."

@JoeMan said:

"I don't blame whoever built that. Land is very expensive, and they knew they won't sell the sky."

@mukomawah.dima wrote:

"Soft life."

@Videlis.Odosh wrote:

"Sniper-watching tower."

@tafadzwa.mazarura said:

"What a skyscraper. The hiking prices won't affect them."

@SizweTerence added:

"At your own risk."

A shack built atop a tree house. Images: @londeka.k.thusi

Source: Facebook

More on SA housing and shacks

Source: Briefly News