SOWETO, JOHANNESBURG— The City of Johannesburg has warned residents to be extra cautious after two people were killed in a shack fire in Emndeni, Soweto, on 30 April 2026.

Two people died in a Soweto shack fire. Image: Gulshan Khan/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to SABC News, the incident happened in the early hours of the morning. The victims were burned beyond recognition, and the Emergency Management Service’s spokesperson, Robert Mulaudzi, said that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

EMS warns citizens

Mulaudzi also said that residents must ensure that heating devices are not left unattended so fire incidents can be prevented. He added that the City has noticed the change in weather patterns after the South African Weather Service warned of severe weather for the long weekend.

The Soweto fire happened a week after a woman and her youngest died in a fire on 18 April in Springs, Gauteng. The woman was recovering from giving birth via Caesarean section when the house caught fire. Her family mourned her death.

Another family lost five children in a fire which killed them in Shakashead, Stanger, on 28 February. The fire engulfed the family home in the early hours, and by the time emergency services arrived, it had already gutted the home.

South African Weather Service weather warning

SAWS warned that South Africa would experience a long weekend with rain in some parts of the country and clear skies in others. It issued A Yellow Level Six warning for the Free State, North West and northeastern parts of the Northern Cape. These areas are expected to experience flooded roads, damage to homes and disruption of livelihoods.

Source: Briefly News