The family of a woman who was killed during a house fire in Ekurhuleni demands answers about her death

Moipone Ramasedi was in her house when it caught fire, trapping her and her two children

She and one of the children died, and the family questioned her boyfriend's role leading up to Ramasedi’s death

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

For seven years, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, South Africa, covered a range of topics, including accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather, and natural disaster-related incidents, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Moipone Ramasedi's death hurt South Africans. Images: @Am_Bluejay/ X and Klaus Vedfelt/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

SPRINGS, GAUTENG– Moipone Ramasedi’s friend has questions about her boyfriend's conduct following her death in a fire in Springs, Ekurhuleni. Ramasedi and her youngest child died when the house caught fire on 18 April 2026.

According to TimesLIVE, Ramasedi was recovering from giving birth via Caesarean section when the fire broke out after midnight. Her 12-year-old daughter was in another room, sleeping, and her partner was not at home. Moipone tried to save the infant by giving her to neighbours through the window. However, Ramasedi and her little daughter Naledi died, with Naledi succumbing to her injuries in hospital. Ramasedi died in the fire.

Family questions boyfriend

Family spokesperson Daniel Ramasedi said they are waiting for the South African Police Service to advise them on the case's progress. He added that the family has received a lot of support and care. They hope the forensic investigation will uncover what happened to Moipone.

However, one of Moipone’s friends told TimesLIVE that her boyfriend returned hours after the fire and alleged that he was out buying bread and biscuits when the fire broke out. He could not produce them. He also allegedly tried to claim her corpse at the morgue by claiming that he was her husband and producing a marriage certificate. He said that he wanted to bury the body according to Muslim rites. However, he was unsuccessful, and the body was not released.

Naledi Ramasedi died from smoke inhalation. Image: @Phislash

Source: Twitter

South Africans heartbroken

Netizens commented on @Phislash’s tweet on X. Many were devastated.

Tamibabe said:

“No one deserves to go through something like this. May their souls rest in peace.”

Ngwana-MoAfrika asked:

“Please tell me, where do you go when you know you just received a bundle of joy and the mother's conditions don't allow you to be out there, no matter what the time is?”

Honey said:

“It's very painful. Condolences to the family and friends. May they rest in eternal peace.”

Nokuthula McKay was devastated.

“She died doing everything in her power to save her baby.”

Ausi Releh said:

“So the family thinks the father is involved in starting the fire. The 12-year-old survived. Oh, this is heartbreaking.”

3 Briefly News articles about deadly fires

Five children were killed when a shack in Stanger, KwaZulu-Natal, caught fire on 28 February 2026. The youngest who died in the fire was a pair of one-year-old twins, and the oldest was 19 years old.

Five family members were killed in a shack fire in Ekurhuleni on 9 November 2025. One family member survived the fire.

Four babies died in a fire that gutted an unregistered daycare centre in Johannesburg on 19 May 2025. A heating device was left on when the fire broke out.

Source: Briefly News