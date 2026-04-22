Friends and family gathered at Wespark Cemetery to pay their final respects after Faisal ul Rehman was killed in Emmarentia

Rehman was involved in a road rage incident, which turned fatal when both motorists used their firearms

The family was shattered after the suspect's case was withdrawn, and South Africa reacted

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With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ senior journalist, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Faisal ul Relman's death shattered his community. Images: @trendingblog247 and Luis Soto/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Source: UGC

EMMARENTIA, JOHANNESBURG– The family, friends, and community of Faisal ul Rehman mourned his death after he was gunned down during a road rage incident in Emmarentia, Johannesburg. Mourners gathered at the Wespark Cemetery as the family struggled to come to terms with his death.

According to IOL, hundreds of mourners filled the cemetery on 22 April 2025 to say their final goodbyes to Rehman, who lay in an open casket, wrapped in a burial cloth during a prayer service. The 48-year-old man will be buried in Pakistan as his wife recovers from the hospital.

Mourners weep death of Rehman

Mourners at the service wept and lifted their hands in prayer. His body was placed in a casket, which will be sent to Pakistan in preparation for his burial. Meanwhile, Ul Rehman’s wife, Tehseen, is recovering in the hospital after she was shot.

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What happened to Rehman?

Rehman got into a minor collision with the other motorist on Barry Hertzog Avenue. The two got out of the car and got into an alternative action in front of their two children. The fight escalated quickly, and Tehseen retrieved a firearm from the vehicle. The other motorist opened fire, and Rehman was killed. Tehseen was shot in the hand and shoulder.

A suspect was arrested on the scene and appeared in court on 21 April. However, the National Prosecuting Authority decided not to prosecute him due to insufficient evidence. The family was devastated by the NPA’s decision.

Muslims prayed for Faisal Ul Rehman. Image: Constantine Johnny

Source: Getty Images

South Africans pay their respects

Netizens commenting on Facebook were shaken by the death, which was caught on camera and went viral.

Avish Avish said:

“Such an unfortunate incident. Too late to blame anyone. Surely the kids and the rest of the family were dependent on him. Lesson learnt. Aggression will never be a solution.”

Paul Matlaisane said:

“The most disturbing video I've ever watched! I wish I could hug those little ones! I am sorry to you, and may Allah be kind to you both!”

Desmond Pillay said:

“Heartfelt condolences to this family. I pray for strength and comfort for the family. Sad is an understatement.”

Kerz Naidoo said:

“This is insane to see these things happening in our communities and children witnessing such volatile situations.”

Sylvia Maribe Dlodlo said:

“So sad. We are all going to leave this world, and we don't know when. Only the creator knows when and when.”

Family opens up after Rehman was killed

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Rehman’s family was shattered by his death. Family members spoke about the impact of his death.

His nephew, Muhammad Wasi Haider, described Rehman as a hardworking father and businessman. He also praised him for being the sole provider for many households.

Source: Briefly News