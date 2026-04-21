The driver who was involved in a recent road rage incident in Johannesburg appeared in court

The incident took place in Emmarentia, and a shooting claimed one of the motorists' lives

South Africans believed that the suspect's self-defence argument was strong and discussed the likelihood of defending it

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ senior journalist, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, shootings, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

A road rage shooting suspect will appear in court in Johannesburg. Image: Willem Cronje

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG– The man who was involved in a deadly road rage incident in Johannesburg will not be prosecuted. This was after the state found insufficient evidence to prosecute him when he appeared in court on 21 April 2026.

According to the Sunday Times, Mohammed Yusuf Razak said that the video of the incident, which happened on 19 April, is clear and shows the sequence of events as they unfolded. He added that everything fits with his client's version of events.

What happened at Emmarentia?

Razak said that a man who was driving a white BMW was driving aggressively and side-swiped the suspect's vehicle. The drivers jumped out of the car and clashed. Their verbal fight turned physical, and passers-by attempted to de-escalate the conflict. However, the wife of the victim went to her car and retrieved a firearm. The victim was then shot in the direction of the accused, who fetched his firearm and fired three times in the deceased’s direction. The accused then reportedly placed his gun on the ground and sat down because of his diabetic condition.

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The Emmarentia road rage suspect will plead not guilty. Image: Willem Cronje

Source: Getty Images

South Africans support the self-defence argument

Netizens who weighed in agreed with the lawyer. Others pointed out the dangers of owning a firearm.

Given Chepape said:

“The man acted in self-defence. Let's not waste state resources and more time. His life was threatened, and he applied equal force.”

Thapelo Mkhonto said:

“Self-defence is defending yourself against a threat. But the so-called victim was allegedly firing at even unarmed people.”

Bonnie Posyden said:

“It was self-defense. That woman started the whole thing. He had the right to defend himself.”

Others did not believe it was self-defence.

Walter Kohlhöfer asked:

“Were both victims he shot armed? If not, self-defence is not applicable. Also, before it escalated, did he have a chance to get away from the situation? As per SA law, if you can escape, you may not shoot. Only if there is a direct threat and there is no option. In this case, there were many options.”

Jeff Kaliapa asked:

“If it was self-defence, why did he shoot the lady?”

Escobar Pablo said:

“Only domkops will think it's a clear self-defense case. There is more to this case.”

2 Briefly News articles about road rage

A member of the South African Police Service was killed during a road rage incident in KwaZulu-Natal. The Durban-based officer and a motorist got into a heated exchange when the officer was shot and killed.

A teenager from Tshwane survived a road rage shooting incident when he was shot in the back on 30 March 2026. He was with his brother when a taxi driver who allegedly forced his way into their lane shot the victim when he went outside to check the condition of the car.

Source: Briefly News