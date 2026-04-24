A content creator was forced to abandon her live broadcast after gunshots rang out during an attempted cash-in-transit robbery in Thembisa

The video shared on TikTok left viewers feeling terrified for her safety as she and other bystanders scrambled for cover in the middle of reporting

Social media users were positive regardless of her bravery, with many users suggesting she has a future in journalism

A young woman was reporting a live update on the heist when the sound of gunfire sparked immediate panic. Image: @miiss.jessica

Source: TikTok

A Johannesburg influencer’s attempt to document a high-stakes crime scene turned into a fight for survival when she caught the sounds of an active shootout live.

The clips were shared on TikTok by @miiss.jessica on 23 April 2026, where they gained massive engagement. Social media users commented on the incident, her safety and her news reporting skills.

While still recording live on site, reporting the Thembisa cash heist attempt, the influencer and those around her heard gunshots, which prompted them to all run in fear for their safety. A second video TikTok user @miiss.jessica showed a car, which allegedly belonged to the robbers, in flames, followed by the arrival of the police to the scene.

The Thembisa cash-in-transit robbery

A Facebook account, Beast of News, reported that the cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery took place on the morning of 23 April 2026 in Moriting Section, Tembisa, near a Shell garage. They added that a car was later set alight at the scene. It is further alleged that the incident was a coordinated robbery, and at this point, there hasn't been any information about the cash-in-transit van or the robbers.

Watch the TikTok videos below:

SA reacts to the cash-in-transit information

The clip went viral, gaining massive views, likes and comments from social media users who were shocked by the incident, but were impressed by her reporting skills. Many viewers told her she had a great career in journalism and urged her to consider it, saying she was a natural. Some were interested to know if the robbers managed to get the money and if there were any arrests. Others wished the creator well after hearing gunshots and called her brave. They said they would not have gotten closer to the scene, especially if the suspects were still around the area.

Viewers were shocked by the scene and wished that she and others were safe. Image: KKetut Subayinto

Source: UGC

User @Cheeks⁷🇿🇦💜🚩 said:

"You have a future in camera work because your hand was steady."

User @Jaresh012 added:

"You are independent and impartial 😭."

User @💸💰🅿️🆎L🅾️ E💰☪️🅾️🅱️ER💎 asked:

"Did they get it, or did they arrest anyone?"

User @Tinyiko_hazel shared:

"😂New kasi journalist, I love you."

User @P H U M U commented:

"It’s my first time seeing her, and we share the same character 🤣. We’re so unserious when we are in serious situations😫😂."

User @figo said:

"You just made my day, sis. I hope you are safe and have a great career in journalism."

User @Toni Skai added:

"You're brave, shame🤞🏽🙆‍♀️."

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Source: Briefly News