“Finally Someone Said It”: Man’s Sobering Message About Kasi Life Sparks Debate
- A man shared a powerful video advising financially able residents to leave the township, arguing that the environment often praises gangsterism and alcohol abuse
- The controversial clip was shared on TikTok and garnered nearly a million views, sparking a fierce debate over the normalisation of overlooked crime and GBV in local communities
- Social media users were divided, with many agreeing that life was more peaceful in rural areas, while others defended their townships, arguing against unfair generalisations
A man’s candid advice, urging financially able individuals to leave their communities, ignited a massive debate about social issues and safety in townships.
The viral video, shared on TikTok by @zulu_admiral, presented a strong opinion on kasi culture, dividing the masses who flooded the comments with more than 5K comments.
The man began his video by advising people who are financially stable to move out of the township, arguing that toxic cultures have become norms. He pointed to the severe social problems that have become normalised, including GBV (Gender-Based Violence), rampant alcohol abuse, and the prevalence of gangsterism. He voiced specific concern for parents, noting that in some townships, minors are exposed to gang life.
Explaining the toxic township
He continued his critique by targeting the social dynamics of the township. He highlighted a group of friends who speak about women as objects, despite having daughters, sisters and mothers themselves. TikTok user @zulu_admiral directed his strongest criticism toward a type of township podcast that invites and showcases lawbreakers, arguing that this media exposure makes criminal figures appealing, causing them to be seen as role models they wish to emulate.
SA debates the township life topic
The clip garnered massive attention, reaching 996K views, 140K likes, with 5.4K social media users commenting with divided reactions. Many viewers agreed with the man’s stark assessment, listing issues troubling their own communities and stating that life felt significantly safer and more peaceful in rural areas. A large portion of the audience, however, defended the townships, countering that not everyone possesses the financial means to leave and that their communities were good, vibrant places being unfairly generalised.
User @sibongile shared:
"I stay in Protea Glen, so much peace and tranquillity, yho I have peace, the only noise I hear is of the birds."
User @Thamie Nxumalo551 said:
"Finally, someone said it 💯".
User @manetje commented:
"100%! I grew up in Tembisa, but I now stay in the rural areas. I have grown so much and in peace. It still pains me every time I visit Tembisa to see the same people still chilling in the corners 😢. Since I left, my mind is wide awake, and I have been exposed to many opportunities."
User @ThaboKThaboLights shared:
"Sometimes it is not about Kasi, but mindset."
User @Vocab Lunga LiPhahla said:
"Since we can't all leave the township, how do we turn the township into the same environment we run to the suburbs for? A good township won't create itself."
User @Ta Shesh77 added:
"Townships are not the same. In my hood, we fight holiganism, we don't run. Even if we leave, kodwa we're going to come back because the roots are there."
Watch the TikTok video below:
Source: Briefly News
