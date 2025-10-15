A social media account shared a controversial photo of a large, white double-storey mansion built in a township right next to two non-renovated RDP houses

The post shared on Facebook sparked a heated online debate about property rights, neighbour consent, and the contrast between wealth and township living

Viewers were divided, with some joking that the mansion was bullying the smaller homes, while others defended the owner, explaining the strict property laws regarding double-storey buildings

A post showing a gorgeous kasi mansion standing next to two non-renovated homes sparked an online debate. Image: Wavebreakmedia

Source: Getty Images

A controversial post showcasing a new mansion built in a township ignited a fierce debate about neighbourly rights and property law.

The post shared by the Facebook page KellyKhumalo Updates drew strong opinions from viewers, with some in favour of the gorgeous house and others pitying the neighbours.

The image shared by KellyKhumalo Updates shows a newly built, white double-storey mansion that stands prominently, immediately adjacent to two smaller, non-renovated RDP homes.

The kasi mansion sparks online debate

The clear visual contrast between the luxurious, towering structure and the modest houses next door led the page captioning the post, stating the two neighbours with RDPs had the right to complain to the municipality about their privacy being violated.

Social media users debated the South African building law with regard to double-storey homes. Image: Delmaine Donson

Source: Getty Images

SA discusses property law and privacy

The post sparked a detailed and divided conversation among social media users, with some commenting on property law while others focused on privacy concerns. Some viewers said the imposing mansion compromised the neighbours' privacy and their views of the surroundings. Other commenters humorously suggested they would relocate if they were the neighbours. A significant number of viewers stepped in to clarify the details of property law.

They noted that one of the requirements for building a structure taller than one storey is that the owner must verbally inform their immediate neighbours and secure their agreement. There were a few who defended the homeowner, stating that because township stands are often small, building vertically (a double-storey) is often the only practical solution for a larger family or a desired living space. The debate highlighted the complex clash between South African property law and the social dynamics of close-knit township communities.

User @Sne Nomcebo Biyela said:

"He's blocking their view."

User @Lehlabaphiri Gtr Lebohang commented:

"One of the requirements for u to build more than a one-storey house is that you verbally tell ur neighbours. So if it's standing like that, it means they agreed."

User @MoneyboyKZN shared:

"Those are not RDPs, they are the original kasi homes."

User @Samu Minny Nhlabathi added:

"The stands are very small, and a double story makes sense."

User @Malusi Stenge said:

"Very stylish design, however, they should've made a double garage with a side entrance door. Otherwise, neighbours must just take a chill pill."

User @Given Mkhisto commented:

"I would relocate."

See the Facebook post below:

Source: Briefly News