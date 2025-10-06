A lawyer shared that a woman detailed how she spent over R3 million on her fiancé, who later married someone else

The shocking video was shared on TikTok, where it went viral, attracting massive views and comments from a sympathetic online community

Social media users were stunned by the amount of money she spent and the depth of the betrayal, with many speculating that her Road Accident Fund money was cursed

A lawyer’s video about a woman’s heartbreaking financial and romantic experience captured the attention of social media users.

The clip, shared on TikTok by @lakhe160, garnered massive views and comments from viewers who reacted with a mix of shock and practical advice.

The lawyer read an anonymous letter from a woman who had been with her man since 2014 and got engaged in 2017. The woman, an only child, inherited R4.8 million from the Road Accident Fund (RAF) after an accident in April 2021. Believing the relationship was imminent, she began building 14 rooms at her boyfriend's home, spending approximately R800,000.

The R3 million RAF money betrayal

She also bought a car in her name, which they both used. The delays began in December 2021, when the man claimed that he needed to earn the lobola money himself. He suggested starting a tarven business. The woman then used her money to acquire the necessary license, build the premises on the land he registered only in his name, and stock it with fridges and inventory, spending a total of R1.2 million.

The man later took another R250,000 for a supposed tender bribe that never materialised. Anonymous also bought his boyfriend's mother a Ford Range Rover. Having only invested R1 million for her son, her money was essentially depleted. She also noted that she had not built her mother a home and only bought her a car, leaving her in a flat.

The man who told her to go get her makoti gear ready for her marriage in December 2024 then blocked her number on his social media platforms. He, however, forgot to block her on Facebook, and she saw that he got married to a slay queen in December. The mother-in-law was also seen embracing the new makoti.

SA reacts with shock to the lawyer's post

The video garnered 646K views, 24K likes, and 8.3K comments from viewers who filled the comment section with a huge volume of shocked reactions. Many viewers were stunned that she had spent around R3 million on a man she wasn't married to and built 14 rooms in a home that wasn't legally hers.

They also noted how she should have invested in her mother's house since she lived in a flat. Some were convinced that the RAF money was cursed, saying that nobody had ever used it wisely. Others advised her to write to MojaLove's X-Repo to seize the movable assets, like the car and the tavern equipment.

User @patricia said:

"Write a letter to X epo and claim movable assets."

User @BLESSED-is-my-name added:

"That money is cursed; nobody ever uses it right."

User @At-a-soul-level shared:

"X Repo, sis. We're too mad to give any advice."

User @Dee_Maths commented:

"Don't stress yourself, khakhulu mtasekhaya (too much, my sister). You were either not meant for the soft life, or your purpose in life was to change his life. So you have served your purpose. Move on now."

User @Kellynah N Zulu added:

"Yoh! Sisterhood is disappointed 🥲."

User @motswana67 advised:

"Why would you renovate his family's house? Your priorities were flawed, sthandwa sam (my love). Take this as a very expensive lesson, my dear. Repossess everything you bought for him and his mother. You can’t claim their house, phula lama (break the) kitchen units."

