A TikTok creator shared some of the things her ex-boyfriend did that she knew were red flags but ignored

The lady included the financially poor decisions she made when she was in love with her ex

Online users were in stitches as the woman detailed how far she went for her then-boyfriend

A woman went viral after sharing how she saw flames in her love life. The lady admitted to the questionable decision she made to stay with her financially unstable ex.

The woman's video about her ex received more than 50,000 likes. Online users flooded the comments with their own confessions about their ex's red flags.

In a TikTok video, @thando_verbal said she used to lend her boyfriend money. When he'd pay it back, he used to make the reference "girlfriend allowance", and she'd screenshot it to show off. Next, her ex used to go to loan sharks. One time, her man took out a loan with their friend's wife, and she had to pay the debt on his behalf after he failed to pay it back, and she got harassed in his place.

The woman reflected on taking a road trip with her ex, but he tricked her into paying for it. She paid for most of the trip after he promised to pay her back. The ex later gave her a bit of money to return home (less than she'd spent), then asked her for R1,000 later, and she gave it to him. The TikTokker also detailed that her boyfriend had picked a fight a week before her birthday. He made no plans for her birthday after spending every weekend together for seven or eight months. She said:

"I asked him, 'Are you going to come pick me up after work? It's my birthday today.' His response was, 'And so? Guys, he hated me."

SA relates to lady's love struggle

Online users were amused by the video of the woman admitting her ex got the best of her. Women related to the woman's experience of helping a man financially.

Many shared their own mistakes, with most regretting their relationships. Watch the video the lady shared about her ex below:

Nomcebo opened up:

"1. Paid his rent 2. Bought him a full drum set 3. Moved in together, then paid our rent from my pocket 4. Took him out and gave him my card so it seems like he paid 🥲 there's more, but ya'll will judge me, so I'll give you the first four."

angelbhiya said:

"I once sent him R150, it haunts me till this day, but I am now healed coz some lady in the comment section said he paid R9k for his rent. WHATTTT!"

Abigail💋 shared:

"I paid for his car service last year, worth R4,8k lapho im a student & he is a lawyer😭😭& he never gave me even R1 the whole of our relationship."

Queen S❤️❤️👸 shared her own regrets:

"I once took out a R200K loan to help my man when he was drowning in debt and unemployed for a whole year. I paid his rent, his accounts, even his policies — everything. Then one day, during a small argument, I reminded him that I was there when he had nothing. His response? ‘No one asked you.’ That day, I packed my bags and never looked back."

Lebo Khau 🇿🇦 encouraged the lady:

"This is the biggest sign of healed. You can talk about it. You're putting it out to the universe. Girl, I ain't judging but celebrating the woman you have become❤❤❤

