A South African woman decided to return every cent her ex-boyfriend spent on her over their three-year relationship

She shared the moment on TikTok, which captures the exact amount of money she was giving back

Mzansi people had mixed reactions, with some loving her move, while others questioned why she’d even bother

A woman gave money back to her ex-boyfriend. Image: @makanaka_mn

Source: TikTok

Sometimes, you just gotta make a statement! A South African lady decided to pay back the money her ex spent on her.

Woman cut ties with ex-boyfriend

The relationship lasted three years and she decided to make a point. She posted a TikTok video on her account @makanaka_mn showing off the grand total, and honestly, everyone was shocked.

The guy only spent R21 on her! The sad song in the background added some real dramatic vibes to mark the end of their journey.

Mzansi amazed by breakup move

The video blew up with thousands of likes, comments and shares from Mzansi people.

See the post here:

Breakups are never easy, but this lady’s way of ending it had TikTok buzzing. Whether she was being petty or just wanted that closure, the move sparked some real convo.

See some comments below:

@Osiris commented:

"It's funny they only post di R20, but I bet he spent more than that... 😂"

@buttercream stated:

"And he probably once said 'after all I've done for you' LMAO. 🤣🤣🤣"

@wangamulweli wrote:

"Yoh that's a lot sisi, I wouldn't give him back."

@Mzala asked:

"What did you need 21 rands for? What did he buy for R21 rands which you accepted?"

@LionelJoel typed:

"It took you 3 years to put this together? 👀"

@June🦥 shared:

"Something I would do."

@Thandon_Nkm said:

"😂😂😭 I wouldn’t be able to do this."

@RiTaNs20 added:

"Penniless is all I am hearing. 😂😂😂"

Hun blocks bf failing to buy R8k fragrance

In another article, Briefly News reported that A gentleman agreed with his lady to buy her the fragrance once he received his bonus money in December.

His girlfriend was not impressed with his response and waved goodbye until his wallet was at least loaded. People have different love languages, whether physical touch, acts of service, gifts or quality time.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News