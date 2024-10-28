“Yoh That’s a Lot Sisi”: Woman Refunds Ex the Money He Spent During Relationship, Video Stuns Mzansi
- A South African woman decided to return every cent her ex-boyfriend spent on her over their three-year relationship
- She shared the moment on TikTok, which captures the exact amount of money she was giving back
- Mzansi people had mixed reactions, with some loving her move, while others questioned why she’d even bother
Sometimes, you just gotta make a statement! A South African lady decided to pay back the money her ex spent on her.
Woman cut ties with ex-boyfriend
The relationship lasted three years and she decided to make a point. She posted a TikTok video on her account @makanaka_mn showing off the grand total, and honestly, everyone was shocked.
The guy only spent R21 on her! The sad song in the background added some real dramatic vibes to mark the end of their journey.
Mzansi amazed by breakup move
The video blew up with thousands of likes, comments and shares from Mzansi people.
See the post here:
Breakups are never easy, but this lady’s way of ending it had TikTok buzzing. Whether she was being petty or just wanted that closure, the move sparked some real convo.
See some comments below:
@Osiris commented:
"It's funny they only post di R20, but I bet he spent more than that... 😂"
@buttercream stated:
"And he probably once said 'after all I've done for you' LMAO. 🤣🤣🤣"
@wangamulweli wrote:
"Yoh that's a lot sisi, I wouldn't give him back."
@Mzala asked:
"What did you need 21 rands for? What did he buy for R21 rands which you accepted?"
@LionelJoel typed:
"It took you 3 years to put this together? 👀"
@June🦥 shared:
"Something I would do."
@Thandon_Nkm said:
"😂😂😭 I wouldn’t be able to do this."
@RiTaNs20 added:
"Penniless is all I am hearing. 😂😂😂"
