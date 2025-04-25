South African beauty queen Zozibini Tunzi recently disclosed how long she has been with her husband, Luthando Bolowana

Since her wedding trended on social media, the former Miss SA shared some details about her relationship with Bolowana before they tied the knot

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to how long they've been together before they got married

Zozi Tunzi shared more information about her relationship with her hubby.

Source: Getty Images

Recently, social media has been buzzing as the former Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, revealed how long she and her hubby, Luthando Bolowana, have been together.

Zozi and Luthando have been together for a decade

The former Miss SA and beauty queen Zozi has been making headlines on social media ever since she left many netizens in shock when she tied the knot with her husband, Luthando.

Earlier on, an online user @Loenz_N uncovered on social media that Tunzi disclosed during an interview that she and Bolowana had been dating for ten years before they decided to get married to each other.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Zozi's revelation

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to Tunzi's revelation about her relationship with her husband. Here's what they had to say:

@Phil8703 said:

"She is beautiful and her character doesn't lead with looks but persona, that's why she didn't get lost in the fame, she is not defined by superficiality."

@mutuki_MR wrote:

"Supportive partner, he waited for her to pursue her dreams and now they are married."

@nyandeni85 commented:

"She is a queen this one, a rare quality."

@ynwaec complimented:

"This is beautiful kakhulu."

@MrMenziN replied:

"Which beauty queen in SA has ever been changed by fame. The reactions to her marriage have been interesting."

Zozi Tunzi has been with her husband for 10 years.

Source: Instagram

Just as she revealed how long she has been with Luthando Bolowana, Zozi announced on her Instagram page recently that they celebrated their one-month wedding anniversary.

She wrote:

"I can’t believe today marks a full month already since marrying my best friend😍What an unbelievably beautiful time it has been. I wanted to take a moment to thank everyone of you for all the love and well wishes you have sent our way. It made our celebrations all the more special 🥰Thank you so much to all our friends and family who were with us in celebration.

"They all travelled far and wide to give us the gift of their time. We love you so much♥️ To our planner @zavionkotzeeventscompany, I don’t even know where to begin. You brought our dream wedding to life, and you did it with so much warmth and kindness. Appreciate you always ♥️Sibamba ngazo Zozibini."

Source: Briefly News