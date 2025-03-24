South African beauty queen Zozibini Tunzi left many netizens stunned as she took her relationship to the next level

The former Miss Universe trended on social media after she posted pictures of her wedding ceremony

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Zozibini getting married

Zozibini Tunzi got married this past weekend. Image: Slaven Vlasic/Rodrigo Varela

Source: Getty Images

Bathong! Someone said 'I Do' to their partner this past long weekend, leaving many netizens shocked.

The South African beauty queen and former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi stunned everyone as he tied the knot with her man. The popular beauty queen posted pictures of her white wedding on her Instagram page.

The news and gossip page MDNews also reshared the pictures of Tunzi's wedding on their Twitter (X) page.

See the posts below:

Netizens divided over Tunzi's wedding

Shortly after the pictures of her wedding went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with mixed reactions, and others weren't happy that Tunzi got married. See some of the responses below:

@Leylojuanita said:

"It will end in tears."

@karabeast24 wrote:

"This guy will still cheat on her."

@manv_sk commented:

"Congratulations to Zozibini & her husband, may the Lord bless you and protect your marriage."

Former beauty queen Basetsana Kumalo congratulated Zozi:

"When you walked down that isle you were an absolute vision in every sense of the word. Such a great privilege to have been part of your beautiful wedding. My husband and I enjoyed every single moment of it. Congratulations sweetheart. May the Lord bless your union. Love to you and your husband."

Actress Connie Ferguson said:

"@zozitunzi - Congratulations once again beautiful!🎊🎈🎉🥂 What an honour it was to bear witness to this dreamy wedding. wish you and hubby a lifetime of happiness! Love you long time!"

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha wrote:

"God ordained love for two special people on the most beautiful day. AmaTolo namaZizi avumile. To infinity you both go with a couple of forever."

Zozibini Tunzi left many in awe as she tied the knot with her hubby. Image: Rodrigo Varela

Source: Getty Images

Zozi Tunzi dragged for rocking a weave

In November 2024, the former Miss SA made headlines on social media as she got dragged by many netizens for ditching a natural look for a "slay queen" glam look as she rocked a weave.

The controversial Ntsiki Mazwai was one of the netizens who were disappointed that Tunzi went for a weave instead of rocking natural hair. Shortly after Mazwai expressed her disappointment, many other netizens reacted to Tunzi wearing a weave.

Zozi Tunzi to be a judge at Miss Universe Vietnam 2024 finale

Meanwhile, the former Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi continued to make Mzansi proud and beaming with joy and pride as she was previously selected to be one of the judges at the Miss Universe Vietnam 2024 Finale on Saturday, 14 September 2024.

Shortly after news about Zozibini's new gig, many social media users flooded the comment section with their reactions.

Zozi Tunzi wows fans with her traditional cooking in Eastern Cape

Meanwhile, in another story, Briefly News previously wrote about Zozibini Tunzi, who has always been proud of her Xhosa heritage, with the former beauty queen showing off her cooking skills in her home town.

The beauty posted a video online and pictures of her preparing traditional food in Tsolo, in the Eastern Cape. She humbly worked alongside her family and took instruction as she completed her chores wearing simple clothing.

