Former Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi recently bagged a pageant judge gig overseas

Zozibini was announced as one of the judges for the Miss Universe Vietnam 2024 finale

Many South African netizens beamed with joy and excitement as Tunzi was selected to be a judge overseas

Zozibini Tunzi recently bagged a judging gig at a pageant overseas. Image: Rodrigo Varela/Slaven Vlasic

The former Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi, recently bagged a new gig overseas as one of the pageant judges.

Zozi Tunzi to be a judge at Miss Universe Vietnam 2024 finale

The former Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi continues to make Mzansi proud and beaming with joy and pride as she was recently selected to be one of the judges at the Miss Universe Vietnam 2024 Finale on Saturday, 14 September 2024.

@PopPulseSA shared the news about Tunzi's upcoming gig on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Zozibini Tunzi was invited by the president of Miss Universe Vietnam 🇻🇳 Valentin Tran, to be a judge at the Miss Universe Vietnam 2024 finale happening this Saturday."

Netizens beam with excitement as Zozi becomes a judge

Shortly after news about Zozibini's new gig, many social media users flooded the comment section with their reactions. Check out some of the responses below:

@DonaldMakhasane said:

"She deserves all the best things that are coming her way."

@Uma_Hlabs praised Zozi:

"She’s definitely an infinite Miss Universe, the most impactful. Gods favourite, the chosen one! Literally set apart! Love her."

@lumka_jwara wrote:

"They need to do this more. She is amazing."

@OzoneMila_ commented:

"We brag differently in SA!"

@Adv_Dlela responded:

"No DNA Just SA Tolokazi."

@MosiaKaybee replied:

"Zozibini Tunzi. What a great woman!"

Zozi Tunzi wows fans with her traditional cooking in Eastern Cape

Meanwhile, in another story, Briefly News previously wrote about Zozibini Tunzi, who has always been proud of her Xhosa heritage, with the former beauty queen showing off her cooking skills in her home town.

The beauty posted a video online and pictures of her preparing traditional food in Tsolo, in the Eastern Cape. She humbly worked alongside her family and took instruction as she completed her chores wearing simple clothing.

