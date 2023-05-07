Zozibini Tunzi has always been proud of her Xhosa heritage, with the former beauty queen showing off her cooking skills online

The stunner posted a video and a few pictures as she prepared traditional food in her home town of Tsolo in the Eastern Cape

People were wowed by Zozibini and loved how she was able to prepare such lovely traditional meals

Zozibini Tunzi keeps showing netizens what a wholesome Xhosa woman she is.

Zozibini Tunzi impressed people with how grounded she is. Image: Zozibini Tunzi.

Source: Instagram

The 29-year-old has posted a video and snaps on Instagram as she diligently prepared traditional food in her home town of Tsolo in the Eastern Cape.

Zozibini captioned her Instagram post:

“Dlangamandla. Home.”

The young woman is clearly very proud of her heritage and is not afraid to get her hands dirty when helping with chores.

Here is the post:

Netizens love Zozibini Tunzi’s Instagram post

Many people loved how willing the former Miss Universe was to help her family prepare food and commended her humility.

Briefly News compiled the top reactions:

younicorn_mom said:

“Ke gore, when you are home, they take the ‘Miss Universe’ title and throw it by the gate. You will pick it up on your way out. I love seeing this.”

jbcheng.ph joked:

“Can I have some of that, Zozi?”

Realniasanchez wrote:

“Beautiful. Thank you for sharing with us.”

Missuniversetrends shared:

“I love how despite Miss Universe, Zozi is very humble, grounded, and has not forgotten her roots.”

bernthelion02 remarked:

“Hi, Queen Zozi! We can’t wait to see you here in the Philippines.”

sheilathando.maumela noted:

“Take up space everywhere.”

gwen.tshidi felt inspired:

“There’s something unique about our Miss Universe. Our hearts melt when we see things like this.”

