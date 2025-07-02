Bongani Baloyi has weighed in on Floyd Shivambu's downfall within the uMkhonto weSizwe Party

Some of the original members of the party often called for Shivambu to be removed as Secretary-General

South Africans shared their thoughts on Baloyi's comments about why Shivambu slowly fell out of favour

Bongani Baloyi believes that Floyd Shivambu inflated his importance, much to his detriment.

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG - Floyd Shivambu's downfall within the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party was a result of his own doing.

That's according to the party's Head of Elections, Bongani Baloyi, who reflected on Shivambu's removal as Secretary-General of the movement. Shivambu was removed in June 2025 for undertaking a trip to Malawi to visit Pastor Shepherd Bushiri without the party's approval.

During an interview with Sunday World on Tuesday, 1 July 2025, Baloyi stated that Shivambu exaggerated his influence and importance.

What did Baloyi say about Shivambu?

Baloyi said that Shivambu overrated his importance, which then led to his demise. He explained that new members to the party needed to remember that they joined the party when it had just 14% nationally and 45% in KZN, and weren't there in the early days.

“We must not exaggerate our influence so much that the ground would shake when we move. We were not there during the formative stages of uMkhonto weSizwe.

“If we inflate our importance, we undermine the contributions of those who laid the foundation and ensured the MK Party reached 14%,” he stated.

Were original MK Party members unhappy with Shivambu?

Baloyi's statement has some truth to it, as many who were involved in the founding of the MK Party wanted him gone.

A group within the party, called the December 16 faction, was calling for his resignation. The group complained that members he brought in from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) were elevated to senior positions, at the expense of founding party members.

Original MK Party members often called for Floyd Shivambu to be removed as the party's Secretary-General.

Source: Getty Images

In March 2025, the party’s first-ever ward councillor also criticised Shivambu's attitude. Thabiso Molefe accused the then Secretary-General of destroying the party. He said that Shivambu was removing people who were in the party long before he joined, and was acting like the MK Party belonged to him.

Shivambu often rejected the criticism levelled against him.

South Africans agree with Baloyi's analysis

Social media users shared their thoughts on Baloyi's statements, with many agreeing that Shivambu did think he was too important.

Emile Mohare asked:

"Exactly. What did he learn from a one-man party where no one makes decisions but the man himself?"

Izindaba Ze Kaizer Chiefs said:

"This one thought he could fool everyone and push Msholozi away, then take over the MKP. This guy is hungry to be the president of a political party."

Bulelani Sense KaMamfene noted:

"Not just at the MK Party, but even in this country, he has contributed absolutely nothing. Not sure what he thinks he has done."

Steve Mashola added:

"What Floyd Shivambu is doing indicates that politicians cannot be trusted. All they do is worship corruption and fill their stomachs with poor people's money. If this criminal were honest, he should be doing what Quinton Ndlozi did ( leave politics and go and find himself a job), but he doesn't have enough after stealing VBS money. He is not different from Malema and Zuma; they are always possessed by the evil spirit of stealing from the taxpayers."

Mandla Akhe said:

"Floyd should not forget what makes you special under someone's leadership, might make you worthless when alone."

Zuma removes Shivambu as Secretary-General

Briefly News reported on 3 June 2025 that Shivambu was removed from his position as the Secretary-General.

Party president Jacob Zuma released a statement explaining the decision to remove Shivambu from the post.

Shivambu's unauthorised visit to fugitive Shepherd Bushiri in Malawi was given as the reason for his removal.

