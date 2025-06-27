Floyd Shivambu has named the members of his Mayibuye Consultation Panel, which will engage with all South Africans

Shivambu named controversial religious leader, Stephen Zondo, as part of the national structures of the new movement

South Africans criticised Shivambu for associating with figures like Bishop Zondo and fugitive pastor Shepherd Bushiri

Floyd Shivambu Defends Naming Rape-Accused Bishop Zondo as Part of New Movement, SA Criticises Him

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – Floyd Shivambu has come under fire for defending rape-accused pastor Stephen Zondo.

Shivambu, the former Secretary-General of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, named Zondo as part of his new political movement. Shivambu unveiled Zondo as the National Chaplain of his Mayibuye movement, but it raised concerns online.

Zondo has an ongoing case before the Pretoria High Court.

Shivambu names Zondo as part of Mayibuye Consultation Panel

During a press briefing on 27 June 2025 in Midrand, Shivambu announced the team making up the Mayibuye Consultation Panel. The team will be consulting with people across South Africa about whether there is a need for a new political party.

While Shivambu took on the role of National Convenor, he named Zondo the National Chaplain. He also defended his association with the leader of the Rivers of Living Waters Ministries, saying that he had not been convicted of any crime.

“Pastor Zondo is not convicted of any crime. Pastor Zondo is a religious leader who has been leading for a very long time. He has been playing multiple leadership roles in his community and even in the other organisations that we came from,” Shivambu said.

Zondo is facing multiple charges of sexual assault, as he is accused of raping seven women from his church.

Shivambu also met with Shepherd Bushiri

Shivambu’s association with Zondo is not the first time he’s courted controversy for hanging out with controversial figures. In April 2025, he travelled to Malawi, where he visited fugitive pastor, Shepherd Bushiri. Bushiri fled South Africa before he could stand trial for multiple charges, including rape, fraud and money laundering.

Shivambu defended his visit by saying that he went for a religious gathering, and that he was not a police officer who went there to extradite a fugitive. He faced a lot of backlash from the MK Party and South Africans over his decision to show support for Bushiri.

Shivambu was even dismissed as Secretary-General of the party because he decided to travel to Malawi, though he claimed it was because of scoundrels who fed Jacob Zuma with false information about him.

How South Africans reacted to Zondo’s appointment

Social media users criticised Shivambu for the decision, with some stating that he was starting his new movement on the wrong foot.

Siphiwe Basoh Mabaso said:

“Starting on the wrong foot already by defending rapists like he defended his Bushiri trip.”

Thabang Mol added:

“Well, if you need a lot of support, go to cult churches with their brainwashed congregates. Bushiri and Zondo are the ones.”

Ntanga Mphagi stated:

“His strategy is to get support from the churches. It won't work.”

Thibos claimed:

“He is focusing on Christianity because he knows that they are gullible. He is using charismatic fake pastors to lobby for support. If Omotso was still in SA or jail, he would have visited him.”

John Mac Farlane said:

“He’s lost it.”

Makhovetani NtunkuluwaGeorge added:

“This one is mobilising criminals.”

