South African political commentator Pieter Kriel has publicly condemned young politician Liam Jacobs on Facebook after his shocking decision to rejoin the Democratic Alliance on Monday.

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Left, Pieter Kriel, right, Liam Jacobs in PA mech. Images: Laim Jacobs and Pieter Kriel

Source: Facebook

The former student leader turned on his heels just one year after ditching the main opposition party for the Patriotic Alliance. Kriel dropped a scathing viral video on 1 June 2026 to unpack what he describes as classic post-apartheid political opportunism. He argued that the former Member of Parliament lacks a clear ideological backbone after constantly shifting his political allegiance.

The political flip-flop

The viral commentary traced the career of the former University of Pretoria student leader from his early days. He originally had loose ties to the African National Congress during his university years.

He then quickly pivoted to become a prominent leader within the Democratic Alliance Students Organisation. He climbed the ranks to secure a seat in the National Assembly following the 2024 elections.

The rising star dramatically dumped his political home in June 2025 after claiming he was tokenised. He moved over to the Patriotic Alliance to replace Kenny Kunene as a Johannesburg councillor.

His time with the populist movement lasted under a year before his sudden return home. The rapid shift has caused a massive stir among citizens watching the drama unfold.

Many local observers online have drawn immediate comparisons to other prominent political party hoppers. Some citizens defended his fluidity as a natural way to learn and grow.

Others slammed his movements as a clear sign of confusion and desperation for power. The sudden move has left the country deeply divided ahead of local government elections.

Watch the Facebook video below:

More stories involving Liam Jacobs

In another article, leader of the Patriotic Alliance (PA), Gayton McKenzie, said that Liam Jacobs was never trusted within the PA following Jacobs' defection back to the Democratic Alliance (DA) on 31 May 2026.

Reports surfaced that Liam Jacobs was leaving the Patriotic Alliance and was going to another political home.

The former Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament and current Patriotic Alliance member, Liam Jacobs, might be moving up the ladder.

Source: Briefly News