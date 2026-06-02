AfriForum has weighed in on the murder of Ernst and Dina Marais in the Kruger National Park during May 2026

The couple from Mossel Bay entered the park on 17 May 2026 and were last seen alive on Wednesday, 20 May 2026

AfriForum also called for collaboration between the government, law enforcement, and civil society to keep national heritage sites safe

AfriForum has offered support to assist authorities investigating the murder of a couple in the Kruger National Park. Image: AfriForum/ Kasi News

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

LIMPOPO – AfriForum has offered support to authorities investigating the brutal murder of a couple in the Kruger National Park.

The bodies of Ernst (71) and Dina Marais (73) were found on 22 May 2026, floating on the banks of the Luvuvhu River near the Mozambique border intersection. They had been stabbed numerous times with a sharp object.

The couple, who were from Mossel Bay, entered the park on 17 May 2026 and were last seen alive on Wednesday, 20 May 2026. The couple's green Ford Ranger double-cab bakkie was allegedly traced crossing illegally into Mozambique through the park fence.

Investigations continue into the murder, and now AfriForum are offering practical support to assist officials.

What support is AfriForum offering?

In an official press statement, AfriForum offered the practical support of its community safety structures and coordination capacity, including the use of its drones.

The civil rights organisation has made the offer to the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), SANParks and relevant law-enforcement authorities, in an effort to help secure the Kruger National Park.

AfriForum noted that the incident had left the country shaken and raised serious questions about safety, surveillance and response capacity in one of South Africa’s most important tourism and heritage sites.

“The Kruger National Park is not only a national treasure, but also one of the country’s most important tourism assets. The safety of visitors to this park must be treated as a matter of national importance.

"AfriForum is therefore ready to assist with practical resources within our means if the authorities are willing to cooperate,” Lambert de Klerk, AfriForum’s Manager for Environmental Affairs, said.

AfriForum noted that the murder at the Kruger National Park left the country shaken. Image: Kruger National Park

Source: Facebook

Afriforum wants safety standard to be improved

The organisation’s Chief Spokesperson for Community Safety, Jacques Broodryk, said they were calling on the DFEE and SANParks to provide a clear plan on how safety standards will be improved across the park, especially in the more remote areas.

“Cooperation between government, SANParks, law enforcement and responsible civil society organisations is necessary to address the safety risks facing national heritage sites.

“If there are gaps in surveillance, patrol capacity or emergency response, they must be identified and addressed immediately. AfriForum is willing to be part of the solution,” he said.

Mossel Bay retirement community mourns couple's murder

Briefly News also reported that the Mossel Bay retirement community was in mourning and in shock after the murder of the couple.

Residents of Fynbos Heights retirement village in Mossel Bay put support structures in place to help residents and relatives cope with the trauma.

The Department of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism in Limpp conveyed its condolences to the couple's friends and family.

Source: Briefly News