A woman survived a dramatic rollover crash after she swerved to avoid a kudu on the road between Oudtshoorn and George on Monday night. Emergency personnel rushed to the scene on 1 June 2026 to pull the injured motorist from her overturned vehicle.

A picture of the vehicle rolled over in the middle of the road. Image: Oudtshoorn Courant

Source: Facebook

According to reports, the Western Cape driver was travelling toward the Klein Karoo town when the large antelope suddenly appeared. She instinctively veered away from the animal but lost total control of the car during the incident.

Mzansi reacts to night driving dangers

The vehicle crashed violently into the roadside embankment before flipping completely onto its side along the dark route. Paramedics treated the shaken motorist at the scene before transporting her to a nearby hospital for treatment. Medical responders confirmed that the lucky woman did not sustain any serious life-threatening injuries during the crash.

Local social media users quickly expressed immense relief that the female motorist survived the terrifying night ordeal. Many online commentators strongly advised against veering sharply when encountering wild animals on South African highways. They noted that sudden braking or sharp steering often causes vehicles to roll over quite easily. Others stated that driving through the mountain passes after sunset poses massive risks for everyone.

See the Facebook post here:

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Source: Briefly News