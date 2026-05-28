A Ghanaian repatriate has sparked intense online debate after showcasing severe physical scars he claims to have sustained during immigration protests in Mzansi

Speaking to journalists at the Accra airport after landing on a state-organised repatriation flight, the man stated that he forgives those who harmed him

While some viewers were heartbroken and wished him healing, sceptics argued that his injuries appeared to be older than the recent anti-immigrant demonstrations

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

After landing in Ghana, a man showed off the scars he sustained while in Mzansi. Image: @trtworld

Source: Twitter

A Ghanaian national who was safely evacuated back to his home country showed off physical scars which he sustained during the ongoing protests in South Africa. In a video broadcast shared on X by media outlet @THESTATENEWSS on 27 May 2026, the man was interviewed immediately after landing in Accra on a specialised repatriation flight chartered by their government.

Standing at the airport, the emotional traveller peeled back his clothing to display a series of large, prominent scars across his torso and back. He claimed that the physical trauma was inflicted upon him during the recent, highly volatile immigration protests in Mzansi, where localised groups were demanding the immediate removal of undocumented foreign nationals.

Ghanaian repatriate shows off his scars

Reflecting on the disturbing suffering, the man on X user @THESTATENEWSS's video stated that God had ultimately saved his life from the chaos. In a public show of peace, he added that he forgave everyone responsible for attacking him. He also humbly requested that anyone he may have offended during his stay in Mzansi extend the same forgiveness to him.

Watch the X video below:

Prayers and scepticism over the scars fill the timeline

The post sparked a massive debate online as social media users discussed the calls for illegal immigrants to leave South Africa. Many were disappointed by the violent acts against other Africans and called for the Ghanaian government to see what their people have endured in Mzansi. Some, however, defended the country, saying the man's scars could not have been from the immigrant protests, as they looked old. They noted that such beatings usually happen through mob justice when people have committed crimes, and the community takes matters into their own hands.

Viewers were disturbed by the news and wished the man healing. Image: Alex Green

Source: UGC

User @MsTweba commented:

"Wow, this is utterly shocking. How can human beings be so barbaric? @JDMahama Your Excellency, I hope you’re seeing the brutal suffering your citizens are enduring at the hands of those who want our gold for the next 20 years."

User @MensahCore said:

"Africans attacking fellow Africans is diabolical."

User @KOsinulu49366 shared:

"They will soon turn on themselves! Just watch."

User @KennyKru commented:

"This is sad, not everything makes the news. Hopefully, that’s not from him doing bad things in SA. This is bad."

User @She__laughs added:

"And with scars and all, not once did he want to go home until now? You can’t convince me otherwise. Ghana failed its citizens."

User @sboshies_c said:

"The lies, those marks don’t seem fresh, they look old and healed."

3 Briefly News articles about immigrants

Social activist Pieter Kriel sparked a social media uproar after saying that there was no such thing as an illegal African in South Africa, claiming that Africa belongs to all Africans.

A Nigerian man went viral for rejecting xenophobic labels, arguing that South Africans' anger stems from illegal activities performed by some immigrants, rather than personal hate.

A UK content creator shared the news that 63 foreign nationals had been transported from Dublin Airport on a charter flight that brought them to their home in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News