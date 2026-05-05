Social activist Pieter Kriel’s recent post addressing migration and African unity went viral on social media

The clip was shared on Facebook, where many viewers expressed their strong views on his Africa is for Africans statement

Social media users were heavily divided, as some disapproved of his views, while others understood his point of view

Briefly News spoke with Pieter Kriel about his view of opening Africa to all Africans with no restrictions

Pieter Kriel's views on illegal Africans in Mzansi received much attention online. Image: Pieter Kriel

Source: Facebook

Political commentator Pieter Kriel’s controversial views on borders and African unity sparked an intense discussion across social media.

The post was shared on Facebook by Pieter Kriel on 3 May 2026, where it went viral, gaining massive views and comments from a divided online community.

The radical Pieter began by reminding South Africans that they have nothing in common with the political class that pushes for them to hate or fight African nationals. The political commentator noted that the political class does not ride in the same taxis as the majority of South African citizens, nor do their children go to the same schools.

Pieter Kriel addresses the issue of illegal Africans

The creator, Facebook user Pieter Kriel, said the enemy was not fellow African brothers and sisters, but mismanagement. He concluded by noting that there is no such thing as an illegal African in South Africa, claiming that Africa belongs to all Africans.

See the Facebook post below:

Pieter Kriel shares his view on 'illegal Africans'

Briefly News had the pleasure of speaking with Pieter Kriel to get an idea of some of the issues raised by social media users on his viral post. We asked if his view means immigration laws should not apply to Africans. He responded:

“Immigration laws exist. The crisis is that South Africa refuses to enforce them. A sovereign state must know and control who enters and exits its borders; this basic duty has been forgotten by the political class.”

The team asked for his response to those who say his post undermines the rule of law. He shared:

“We need strict vetting, cross-border management, and real-time tracking of individuals entering and exiting our country. My criticism is aimed at governance failure, not at ordinary South Africans. We cannot always selectively apply the ‘rule of law.’ If emergency healthcare, shelter, and education are basic rights, they must apply consistently, whether to informal traders or to European nationals buying up property in the Western Cape. The same scrutiny should apply to all.”

When asked what border regulation he proposes to manage these strains, Pieter said:

“The answer is not closed borders in Africa, but proper agreements with neighbours that perform managed work access both ways and regulated trade that allows South African entrepreneurs to source and process goods regionally. We have to hold the state accountable for regulating all inflows, informal and high-value, without always scapegoating people at the bottom.”

SA discusses Pieter's views on illegal Africans

The clip gained massive traction with 2.4K social media users flooding their comments section to share their opinions on the topic. Many viewers were disturbed by Pieter's views on no illegal Africans, noting that each country has immigration laws that have to be adhered to, whether people are from the continent or not. Some said they mostly agree with his points, but differed with this one, saying all our African brothers and sisters have to do is have the proper documentation and stay out of unlawful activities. Others supported the young man and said they did not expect everyone to understand his point.

Viewers argued that Africa was not only South Africa. Image: Pieter Kriel

Source: Facebook

User @Santos Maswanganye commented:

"Now this is where you and I differ; all of these African countries have strict immigration policies, and they make sure that immigrants understand their place in their countries. Why is it a problem when South Africa does the same?"

User @Tshė Pọ shared:

"Our people are being unalived by illegal immigrants because they are untraceable after committing those crimes. You're losing it now, boy."

User @Leo Prince Waya added:

"I'm now following you, buddy, keep on schooling them."

User @Piet Maotwana commented:

"No. I believe people from other houses must respect the rules and requirements in my house. That’s where the “illegal” part comes in. It helps with better administration. All are welcome, just meet the requirements and obey the laws. That’s all, we work hand in hand."

User @Hlathi Jambase Msuthu added:

"Our immigration law is clear, doesn't need further explanation."

User @Petunia Mohanoe said:

"That statement only applies in SA? Now you are starting to sound like Malema."

3 Briefly News articles about Pieter Kriel

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Local political activist, known for his outspoken views on racial inequality, shared a heartfelt video from his visit to Palestine, bonding with little children.

Pieter Kriel called the unity displayed during rugby matches a mask of real issues, saying once the match finishes, people return to their unequal realities.

Source: Briefly News