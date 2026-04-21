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“She Is So Beautiful”: Mantwa’s Male Fans Show Love in Video After Malema’s 5-Year Prison Sentencing
Family and Relationships

“She Is So Beautiful”: Mantwa’s Male Fans Show Love in Video After Malema’s 5-Year Prison Sentencing

by  Bongiwe Mati
3 min read
  • A humorous post praising Mantwa Malema, the wife of EFF leader Julius, captured the attention of many viewers
  • The video shared on TikTok left viewers feeling entertained and in agreement regarding the accountant’s striking appearance
  • Social media reactions ranged from users praising her down-to-earth nature to others jokingly complaining about their partners reposting her videos

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Many noted that the EFF leader had game while debating the prison sentence
Mantwa Malema's court appearances supporting her husband had Mzansi men acknowledging her beauty. Image: @PopPulseSA / @b_thokolo
Source: Twitter

A Cape Town content creator sparked a massive online debate after sharing a light-hearted post praising the politician for having a gorgeous wife.

The clip was shared by TikTok user @lilmachine6 on 21 April 2026 and went viral, gaining over 600 comments from social media users who also loved how composed and private Mrs Malema was.

Looking at a video of Mantwa kissing her husband Julius after his prison sentence was handed out. The humorous creator was in awe of her beauty and gestured that she was a 10 out of 10. TikTok user @lilmachine6 captioned his post, giving her a compliment and noting that the politician has game.

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Who is Julius Malema’s wife

The EFF leader is married to Mantwa Matlala, whom they’ve confirmed is unrelated to the controversial businessman Vusumuzi Cat Matlala. The couple from Polokwane tied the knot in 2014, in a private ceremony in his hometown, Seshego. While not much is known about Mantwa, many reliable sources report that the mother of three boys, including Julius’s first son from a previous relationship, is an accountant. She lives a private life and is often seen accompanying him at certain events and showing him support during his legal battle.

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Watch the TikTok video below:

SA acknowledge Mantwa Malema's beauty

The clip gained massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were in awe of the woman's beauty and calm nature. Many viewers showered Mrs Malema with compliments, with one user who used to work with her noting that she was also calm and down to earth. It was not only men who acknowledged the politician's wife's beauty; one viewer jokingly shared that his boyfriend reposted Mantwa's video. Another user was disappointed to see the clip after her exam, saying there was a question relating to Julius Malema's sentencing that she skipped.

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Other viewers said he might win the appeal and receive a lighter sentence
The post had some viewers debating the possibility of Julius spending five years locked up. Image: @julius.malema.sello
Source: Instagram

User @Leekayzee The Poetess said:

"She is truly so beautiful 🥰🔥."

User @Mpilo Moyo commented:

"He wasn’t taken to prison immediately. The court allowed him to appeal both the verdict and the sentence. He was released pending appeal."

User @🇿🇦Samuel Mogapi🇿🇦 added:

"I used to work with Mantwa Malema. You will never know that she is married to the politician as she is calm and down to earth🥰."

User @🕸️Grace!!🕷️ shared:

"Even my boyfriend has reposted."

User @Mavuyi said:

"For a moment I thought that was Neliswa from Big Brother 😅."

User @KACUBYA commented:

"Not seeing this after my pre entry exam and the question related to this was there and left it blank🥲😂."

3 Briefly News articles about prison sentencing

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Bongiwe Mati avatar

Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za

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