A humorous post praising Mantwa Malema, the wife of EFF leader Julius, captured the attention of many viewers

The video shared on TikTok left viewers feeling entertained and in agreement regarding the accountant’s striking appearance

Social media reactions ranged from users praising her down-to-earth nature to others jokingly complaining about their partners reposting her videos

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Mantwa Malema's court appearances supporting her husband had Mzansi men acknowledging her beauty. Image: @PopPulseSA / @b_thokolo

Source: Twitter

A Cape Town content creator sparked a massive online debate after sharing a light-hearted post praising the politician for having a gorgeous wife.

The clip was shared by TikTok user @lilmachine6 on 21 April 2026 and went viral, gaining over 600 comments from social media users who also loved how composed and private Mrs Malema was.

Looking at a video of Mantwa kissing her husband Julius after his prison sentence was handed out. The humorous creator was in awe of her beauty and gestured that she was a 10 out of 10. TikTok user @lilmachine6 captioned his post, giving her a compliment and noting that the politician has game.

Who is Julius Malema’s wife

The EFF leader is married to Mantwa Matlala, whom they’ve confirmed is unrelated to the controversial businessman Vusumuzi Cat Matlala. The couple from Polokwane tied the knot in 2014, in a private ceremony in his hometown, Seshego. While not much is known about Mantwa, many reliable sources report that the mother of three boys, including Julius’s first son from a previous relationship, is an accountant. She lives a private life and is often seen accompanying him at certain events and showing him support during his legal battle.

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Watch the TikTok video below:

SA acknowledge Mantwa Malema's beauty

The clip gained massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were in awe of the woman's beauty and calm nature. Many viewers showered Mrs Malema with compliments, with one user who used to work with her noting that she was also calm and down to earth. It was not only men who acknowledged the politician's wife's beauty; one viewer jokingly shared that his boyfriend reposted Mantwa's video. Another user was disappointed to see the clip after her exam, saying there was a question relating to Julius Malema's sentencing that she skipped.

The post had some viewers debating the possibility of Julius spending five years locked up. Image: @julius.malema.sello

Source: Instagram

User @Leekayzee The Poetess said:

"She is truly so beautiful 🥰🔥."

User @Mpilo Moyo commented:

"He wasn’t taken to prison immediately. The court allowed him to appeal both the verdict and the sentence. He was released pending appeal."

User @🇿🇦Samuel Mogapi🇿🇦 added:

"I used to work with Mantwa Malema. You will never know that she is married to the politician as she is calm and down to earth🥰."

User @🕸️Grace!!🕷️ shared:

"Even my boyfriend has reposted."

User @Mavuyi said:

"For a moment I thought that was Neliswa from Big Brother 😅."

User @KACUBYA commented:

"Not seeing this after my pre entry exam and the question related to this was there and left it blank🥲😂."

3 Briefly News articles about prison sentencing

Political commentator Pieter Kriel questioned the urgency of the legal case that saw EFF leader Julius Malema sentenced to five years in prison, saying it was intended to silence him as he had become a threat to the West.

A 60-year-old American man was warmly welcomed by his wife and children on his release from his 26-year sentence for killing a man.

A Limpopo woman was sentenced to seven years in prison for burning her ex-boyfriend's home in a jealous rage and causing damages worth over R500K.

Source: Briefly News