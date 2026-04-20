Dutch author and competitive fighter Rachel John shared a special moment with Jeffrey's Bay children, singing an Xhosa hit song

The influencer, rumoured to be dating Siya Kolisi, shared the video on TikTok, where many viewers were impressed by her understanding of the words

Social media users were moved and praised the creator for her love for children, while others referred to her as their makoti

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Rachel John shared a fun moment with Jeffrey's Bay children singing a much-loved Xhosa song. Image: @racheljohn

Source: Instagram

Rajo's Surf Camp founder Rachel John left many viewers convinced that she was ready to be a Kolisi after showcasing her Xhosa singing skills.

She shared her clip on her TikTok handle @racheljohnie on 19 April 2026, where she and a group of children sang along to the award-winning singer Mandisi Dyantyi.

The creator, who also runs a surfing camp in Jeffrey's Bay, and the young ones were in her car, as they sang the Molo Sisi classic song. From the hand gestures and body language, it was clear that the 25-year-old had a full understanding of the meaning of the lyrics, which speak of a man trying to get the attention of a woman he really likes.

Siya Kolisi's relationship with Mandisi Dyantyi

It is no surprise to see TikTok user @racheljohnie singing the Xhosa song word for word, considering that her rumoured boyfriend, Siya, is close friends with the Ngumama hit maker. The two icons from Gqeberha have been spotted hanging out on a few occasions, including at Aarcos, an African restaurant in Cape Town.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves Rachel John

The clip gained massive views and comments from social media users who were moved by the heartwarming gesture. After seeing how well Rachel sang the song, many viewers said Rachel was really Siya's woman, because the Springboks captain has a close relationship with the singer. Some were impressed that she was learning isiXhosa and noted that Mandisi had gained new followers, referring to the children with the author in the car. One viewer noted that they were not betraying Rachel Kolisi, but that their hearts were too soft, hence falling for the charming surfer.

Rachel was called a Xhosa makoti by many viewers who expressed their fondness for her. Image: @racheljohn

Source: Instagram

User @EzamZukwana said:

"Ungumntu kaSiya nyani (you're really Siya's woman)."

User @uNokubonga_Gabhisa commented:

"Skoni wethu sonke (our makoti) 🥰."

User @Merchia said:

"Mandisi gained new fans🥰🙏.Thanks, Rachel."

User @squash commented:

"Ow marn 🥰 uBawo makasixolele asingawo ama wexu wexu koko sinentliziyo ezintle (God must forgive us, we are not disloyal, it's just that we have good hearts)🥰."

User @Pule added:

"These hand gestures? You’ve seen Mandisi in concert for sure🤭❤️."

User @I AmAZANIA The ALPHA Woman shared:

"You are the reason I now love this song 😊❤️🙏🏿💐. Thank you."

User @Ms K said:

"Siya has won😇."

3 Briely News articles about Siya Kolisi and Rachel John

Dutch author and content creator Rachel John went viral after sharing a heartwarming video of her playing with children in a local township shortly after being romantically linked to Siya Kolisi.

The Springboks captain gained widespread praise for his grounded attitude during a humorous question posed by a Xhosa woman in a field.

Rachel John shared a raw and vulnerable glimpse into her daily life in South Africa and her struggle with hair loss, sparking a massive online debate.

Source: Briefly News