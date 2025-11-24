A Dutch author and humanitarian, Rachel John, went viral after sharing a heartwarming video of herself playing with children in a local township

The clip shared on TikTok sparked a social media buzz after she was spotted sitting closely with Springbok captain Siya Kolisi at the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy

Social media users were convinced she was Siya’s alleged new partner, affectionately calling her makoti, despite the Kolisis not announcing their divorce yet

Rachel John's video of her playing with kids in a local township fuelled her link to Siya Kolisi. Image: @siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

A video showing the joyful side of a Dutch content creator and humanitarian in South Africa became the subject of intense public scrutiny after she was linked with one of the most popular sportsmen in the country, Siya Kolisi.

The clip, shared on TikTok by @racheljohnie, garnered massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who called her Siya’s Kolisi’s new partner and noted that they were starting to see the signs.

The video captured Rachel John, a Dutch fitness enthusiast and content creator, in a light-hearted moment of engagement with children in a local township. The clip showed a deep connection between her and the children as she effortlessly blended into their setting, even picking one up and spinning with her. This genuine connection is tied to TikTok user @racheljohnie's work: Rachel John founded a Youth Centre non-profit organisation in Jefferys Bay, a small town 75 km away from Gqeberha, in the Eastern Cape.

Siya Kolisi and Rachel John's connection

The public’s interest in Rachel John shifted dramatically after she was photographed sitting closely with Springboks captain Siya at the ATP finals in Turin, Italy, on November 15. This sighting placed her in the inner circle of South African rugby elite, as they were seated alongside players like RG Snyman, who was with his wife, and Eben Etzebeth. The link immediately fuelled speculations across the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The end of Siya and Rachel Kolisi’s marriage

Siya is a beloved figure in South African sports, whose personal life remains under intense scrutiny due to his high-profile career and estranged marriage to Rachel Kolisi, with whom he shares two children. Despite their separation, Siya was celebrating his 100th Test cap milestone recently, an event Rachel and their children were present for.

Rachel's post showed her deep connection with children. Image: @racheljohn

Source: Instagram

SA debates about Siya’s alleged girlfriend

Rachel John’s TikTok post garnered over 400K views, with comments flooding in from users curious to find out more about Rachel John. When the news of her outing with Siya spread, many viewers immediately referred to her as his alleged girlfriend. The most popular term used was makoti, an affectionate isiXhosa term for bride or daughter-in-law, used here playfully to signal the seriousness of the implied relationship. Some viewers did their math and argued that the signs were always there.

User @ዮዲት = Yodit = Judith said:

“This looks like a township in Port Elizabeth (Gqeberha).”

User @Mis GTiam asked:

“Oh, Siya took you there?”

User @Faith added:

“Hmm! Interesting.”

User @Mluleki Mabona shared:

“Rachel Kolisi makoti.”

User @Phuzukuvela Sithole commented:

“The signs were there.”

User @Sihle

“Kuse Zwide mos lana (but this is Zwide).”

User @a__a8.x asked:

“Who dis?”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Watch Siya Kolisi and Rachel John's X video at the ATP finals:

3 Briefly News articles about the Kolisis

Rachel Kolisi shared a photo of herself with her daughter Keziah and son Nicholas, jetting off to Paris to support Siya Kolisi’s 100th Test cap milestone, taking place on Saturday, November 8, 2025, against France.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi is reportedly considering a move from Durban to Cape Town, rejoining his former team, the Stormers, and leaving the Sharks to be closer to his children, Nicholas and Keziah.

SA couldn't help but feel sad for Sharks player Siya Kolisi after seeing him and his family at the beach without his estranged wife, Rachel.

Source: Briefly News