A Mzansi man named Rory Petzer took to TikTok on 10 June 2026 to call out South Africans for their lack of energy ahead of Bafana Bafana’s opening World Cup match against Mexico on Thursday night. He said the streets and timelines were too quiet for a country hosting its first World Cup game in 16 years.

Pictures of Rory Petzer sourced from his social media accounts. Images: Rory Petzer

Source: UGC

Petzer pointed out that the Bafana vs Mexico match is a replay of the 2010 opening match, which he called a once-in-a-trillion chance. South Africa carries a massive emotional weight into Thursday’s kickoff.

Where is the gees, Mzansi?

He called on fans to make proper plans for the match and shared his own. Petzer said he would be watching at B74 in Cape Town on Durban Road with comedian Jam Jam. He opened the watch party to anyone who wanted to join him.

Beyond the World Cup, Petzer reminded fans that the Proteas women face Australia on Saturday in the T20 Women’s World Cup. The Springboks then take on the Barbarians the following week. South Africa has a packed sporting calendar, and Petzer wants the energy to match it.

South Africans in the comments were a mix of nervous, hopeful and ready. Some fans said they were anxious about the result. Others were already dreaming of another Shabalala moment like 2010. The gees is building. Slowly, but it's building.

Watch the video below:

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Source: Briefly News