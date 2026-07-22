Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis confirmed that midfielder Robyn Moodaly-Salgado's three-year break from international football was linked to cyberbullying

Moodaly-Salgado, 32, returns to the squad for the 2026 WAFCON in Morocco after stepping away in October 2023 to protect her mental well-being

Ellis called on the public to be kinder to players, warning that online criticism has real consequences for athletes' mental health

Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis has revealed that midfielder Robyn Moodaly-Salgado was a victim of cyberbullying during the period she was absent from the national side, dismissing suggestions that the player had retired.

Desiree Ellis shares updates on Robyn Moodaly-Salgado's absence from Banyana Banyana's WAFCON squad. Photo: Matt King

Source: Getty Images

Moodaly-Salgado, 32, stepped away from international football in October 2023 after publicly stating she needed time to look after her mental well-being.

Her withdrawal came just two months after she had been part of the Banyana squad that made history by reaching the knockout stages of the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time.

Ellis addresses Moodaly-Salgado's absence

Ellis has clarified the reason behind Robyn Moodaly-Salgado's lengthy absence from the Banyana Banyana squad, revealing that the midfielder stepped away from international football to focus on her mental well-being after enduring cyberbullying.

Addressing the media ahead of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), Ellis dismissed speculation that Moodaly-Salgado had retired. Instead, she explained that the JVW FC star took an extended break to recover from the emotional impact of online abuse.

The Banyana coach also urged supporters and critics to show greater empathy when judging players. While acknowledging that criticism is part of professional sport, Ellis stressed that footballers are human beings with families and emotions. She emphasised that no player deliberately performs poorly or enters a match intending to lose, encouraging fans to consider the personal impact of harsh comments.

Ellis went on to praise Moodaly-Salgado's performances at club level, describing her as one of JVW FC's standout players in the Women's Super League. She said the midfielder has played a leading role for her club and expressed the national team's delight at welcoming her back into the Banyana Banyana setup ahead of the continental tournament.

Banyana's WAFCON 2026 campaign

The WAFCON tournament runs from 26 July to 16 August 2026 in Morocco. Banyana Banyana, who won the title in 2022, are placed in Group B alongside Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso and Tanzania. They open their campaign against Tanzania at Moulay Rachid Stadium on Monday, 27 July 2026.

Ellis noted that Moodaly-Salgado's experience will be valuable in a squad that includes several young players making their tournament debuts, among them Asanda Hadebe, Nthabiseng Majiya, Zoe October and Isabella Ludwig.

Mofokeng's girlfriend opens up about her fears

Briefly News also reported that Nolofatso Mohono, girlfriend of Bafana Bafana star Relebohile Mofokeng, reacted publicly to the death of his teammate Jayden Adams.

Nolofatso also shared mental health quotes on her Instagram Stories after the 25-year-old midfielder is believed to have passed away weeks after representing South Africa at the FIFA World Cup.

Source: Briefly News