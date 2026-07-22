South African TikToker Ongie Gusha posted a parody video recreating a key moment from the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on the same day it happened

Ongie mimicked IDAC Head Advocate Andrea Johnson, dressing in similar clothes and props, including a bottle of cooking oil that left viewers in stitches

South Africans flooded the comments praising her creativity and same-day turnaround, saying she deserved a TikTok award

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A popular content creator delivered instant political comedy after mirroring Advocate Andrea Johnson’s testimony. Image: @ongiegusha

Source: TikTok

South African TikToker and skit creator Ongie Gusha served up some sharp political comedy on 21 July 2026, dropping a parody video of Advocate Andrea Johnson's appearance at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on the same day she testified. TikTok user @ongiegusha recreated the moment with spot-on attention to detail.

Same-day delivery that wowed Mzansi

She dressed to match the Head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), styled her hair similarly, put on comparable glasses and included a bottle of cooking oil as a prop. The cooking oil became its own punchline, with viewers debating exactly what it meant. What really got people talking was how quickly Ongie turned the content around. The Madlanga Commission sitting had barely wrapped up before the parody was live, and South Africans noticed immediately.

Watch the Madlanga Commission parody that has Mzansi laughing in the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to Ongie's latest skit

Viewers praised her for both the accuracy of her portrayal and the speed of her execution, calling it "same-day service" in the comments.

User @juliecaptain27 asked:

"Does the oil mean she's gonna get cooked 🤣?"

User @Yeyeye said:

"Give this woman her Bells 👌."

User @Zeni wrote:

"Ongie bathong, same day service, vele 😂. The dress, hair, glasses and cooking oil — you're cooking, girl 💯😂."

User @ethanolflame7 joked:

"If you don't win some TikTok award, I'm boycotting this platform 😂."

User @Amanda Lorraine Ndaba said:

"Ongie, you deserve flowers 🤣."

User @Mydah Mbalati asked:

"How are you so creative 🤣?"

3 Briefly News articles about skits

A funny content creator amused South Africans with a hilarious skit spoofing the dramatic BBL testimony delivered during the Madlanga Commission.

TikTok creator @ongiegusha entertained South Africans with a hilarious parody skit capturing MP Fadiel Adams’ testimony during the commission of inquiry.

Popular content creator Makhi Thee Swappa went viral after sharing a bizarre skit dancing while completely covered with cement from head to toe, sparking a debate about the health implications of the skit.

Source: Briefly News