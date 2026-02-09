A humorous creator took social media by storm with a perfect recreation of the testimony given by South African Police Services Brigadier Rachel Matjeng

The skit parodied the explanation regarding a weight-loss journey and a connection to businessman Vusumuzi “Cat” Matlala

The video racked up massive views as entertained social media users praised the dramatic facial expressions and comedic timing

A local woman used dramatic expressions to mimic Brigadier Matjeng's denial of having a BBL during her Madlanga Commission Enquiry testimony. Image: Ongie Gusha

Source: Facebook

A talented content creator turned the serious, intense questioning at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into a comedy moment on February 7, 2026

The video was shared on TikTok by user @ongiegusha and gained massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were impressed with her acting talent and loved the impersonation.

The skit highlighted a particularly spicy moment from the inquiry where the brigadier was being questioned about a text she sent to Cat Matlala, requesting diabetes medication. In the skit, the creator recreated the moment she denied having surgery, claiming instead that she only asked her romantic partner for the diabetes drug Ozempic to help with weight loss.

The BBL shade at the Madlanga Commission

The highlight of the clip was the shade thrown by the Brigadier, who noted that she only requested the prescription, unlike others who allegedly asked for both Ozempic and a BBL. The creator’s funny facial impressions and body language were filled with humour and a portrayal of acting talent.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves the humorous creator

Social media users flooded the comment section with praise, noting that the dramatic facial expressions made the scene even funnier than the original. The clip sparked curiosity, with viewers debating whether the shade was directed at Cat Matlala’s wife or other high-profile figures. While the content was humorous, many viewers expressed that the content creator was the only person they trusted to give them accurate current affairs content, in a humorous way.

Viewers praised the creator's talent, calling her their favourite source of news updates. Image: Ongie Gusha

Source: Facebook

User @`Calvin Flash shared:

"They all asked for the same boyfriend, it's just that she chose Ozempic while others took the whole package because it goes with BBL. So the cost is the same."

User @حب زوكي زوكي said:

"We want more Ongie on this edition. go deeper please😂."

User @juliecaptain added:

"She's throwing shade at somebody. Maybe the wife🤔🤣."

User @Mayzee commented:

"The only person I trust to update me with current affairs in Mzansi 😂. We should be paying you for the accurate updates."

User @Candice_M shared:

"The laughing part 😂. Wena wa actor shem (you can really act)👏🏽🔥."

User @Shockey asked:

"So she sold the country for a discounted Ozempic 🥺? We are a joke."

3 Briely News articles about skits

A humorous video portraying a tense interaction between a young woman and an elderly Afrikaans woman captured the attention of millions who shared mixed feelings about the video.

A local furniture company recently went viral after creating a humorous marketing campaign centred on a high-profile US influencer couple’s divorce announcement.

A content creator went viral after sharing a bizarre skit of herself dancing while completely covered with cement from head to toe, sparking a debate about the health implications of the skit.

Source: Briefly News