A South African influencer and adult creator finally addressed the controversy surrounding a viral video featuring a Nigerian politician

The post, which showed Senator Adams Oshiomhole massaging the woman’s feet on a private jet, was widely circulated on X

Social media users unmasked the creator, who hit back at the critics by telling them to hold their leader accountable, instead of her

An adult creator was identified by social media users after the luxury jet video surfaced online. Image: @TrendingEx / @NigeriaStories

A South African adult content creator has spoken out after a video of her and Senator Adams Oshiomhole on a private jet caused an uproar.

The post was shared on X by user @TrendingEx on February 4 2026, where it garnered massive views, likes, and comments from an online community that debated the young woman’s response.

The article, which was first shared by Legit, the sister publication of Briefly News, detailed how the woman was identified by online investigators as Leshaan Da Gama. The clip, which showed the politician caressing her feet in a luxury setting.

Accountability and claims of AI

A post shared by on X by user @TrendingEx showed Leshaan’s alleged response, where she did not deny her involvement in the video. Instead, she took to her Instagram stories to defend herself against the insults. Leshaan told the angry Nigerian citizens that their senator was the problem and urged them to be angry with him rather than her. While she confirmed the senator was the problem and urged them to be angry at him rather than her. While she confirmed the encounter was real, the senator's media team released a statement insisting that the clip was fake and had been generated using artificial intelligence.

Mzansi weighs in on the controversial video

The clip garnered massive views and hundreds of comments from an online community, which mostly agreed with the influencer. Many viewers agreed that the anger from Nigerian citizens was misdirected and told them to hold their leader responsible. Others said they had no issues with what Adams was doing in his personal life; this suggests that he should resign if he wants to follow the flashy lifestyle.

Many viewers debated the authenticity of the video after claims that it had been created by AI. Image: Ninthgrid

User @n6oflife6 said:

"Meanwhile the senator said it’s AI. Namibians will roast us all over again when they hear this one. We just give our haters ammunition."

User @eugeeyy asked:

"But did she lie? No!"

User @ChukwunyeluOrji shared:

"Indeed, we can see that our senator is the problem😀. Our senator said you are AI."

User @1OftenWonderWhy commented:

"She's 💯% correct. She didn't steal "our resources", Oshiomole took it and gave it to her. She's a 'service provider'. Nigerians should leave her alone and face the corrupt men doing these to their 'resources.' This is what we excel at: misdirected actions!"

User @SholaDemo said:

"As for Adams Oshiomole, nobody cares, it's your private life and it's your money, baba. But not as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, where the poverty level is at the peak, if you so fancy this lifestyle, kindly resign and follow your dream."

User @kflyamechi shared:

"There’s no situation Nigerian politicians can approach without lies. Still, not one soul believes that video is AI. Lmao."

