A popular social media influencer and dietician became the subject of intense online debate following a controversial post

The images shared on Facebook alleged that her luxurious international lifestyle and luxury cars were funded by a specific partner

Social media users shared divided opinions on the matter, with some defending the couple while others questioned the nature of their relationship

Images featuring a collage of the popular dietician and a man using crutches alongside claims about her lifestyle sparked an online debate. Image: palesa_maleka

A widely followed South African personality found herself at the centre of a digital storm after claims about her private life surfaced after being shared on January 27, 2026.

The allegations were posted on Facebook by AmbaniHa Blogg, who shared a collage featuring dietician Palesa Maleka alongside a man using crutches.

The post claimed that the influencer, who is known for her frequent overseas vacations and first-class travel, was being financially supported by the man who is in a picture collage with her. Facebook account AmbaniHa Blogg specifically pointed to her blue Bentley and her recent Swiss getaway as examples of high-end experiences funded by the individual.

Allegations of luxury lifestyle funding

With a following of over 332,000 people, the dietician is well-known for showcasing a “soft life” that often sparks admiration and curiosity among her fans. The blog alleged that her luxurious lifestyle was not entirely self-made, leading to asignificant wave of engagement from curious onlookers on the social media platform.

See the Facebook post below:

SA shares mixed reactions

The viral claims left the digital community divided as many viewers flocked to the comment section to share their views. A significant number of people saw nothing wrong with the alleged situation, arguing that if both parties were happy, the public should mind its own business. Some sceptics, however, felt the relationship was primarily based on the material benefits the influencer was reportedly receiving. One viewer jokingly remarked that every man deserved to be happy, regardless of the financial cost involved in maintaining that joy. Despite the noise, many viewers continued to defend her right to live as she pleased.

Many viewers questioned the motives behind the relationship, sparking a heated debate about love and money. Image: Ketut Subayinto

User @Chris Sambo said:

"He thinks he found love."

User @Krs-xudu Villagebaby Chiakale shared:

"Stop judging this guy. What if she genuinely loves this man?"

User @Reneilwe Ney commented:

"The guy also deserves to be loved. I don’t see any problem with him. He’s just disabled, nothing else."

User @Keylow Lo added:

"I knew lifestyle was funded when I saw her that blue Bentley vele in Sunninghill. Unfortunately, the sponsor was revealed."

User @Sani Dè commented:

"Every man deserves to be happy, no matter how much it costs him."

User @Thuto Ganelang said:

"Good for her."

