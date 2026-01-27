A talented South African woman living in the United States gave her followers a rare look into her life as a chef

The clip was shared on Instagram on January 21 2026, and showed the intense reality of a high-volume kitchen shift that left the creator exhausted

Social media users rallied behind the young professional, offering words of encouragement and praising her incredible work ethic

A daily vlog showed a chef skillfully preparing a variety of pastries intended for morning coffee shops and luxury penthouses. Image: @_wendy.faith

A local woman who found employment in the United States of America kept the online community glued to her screen after sharing her workday vlog.

The engaging glimpse into this reality was shared on Instagram by @_wendy.faith, who documented her demanding evening shift as a chef.

The video began with the chef travelling to work, where she noted that, while a bus was her choice for that day, a work transport option was available. After she arrived, she prioritised her health by preparing a personal dinner to gain the energy she needed for the long night ahead. Her tasks were extensive, starting with an inventory check and preparation at the ice cream station.

The overwhelming evening orders

She then transitioned to the bakery section to craft pastries destined for morning service at local coffee shops and luxury penthouses. Before orders began flooding in, she carefully wrapped the facility's best-selling chocolate cake, which remained a favourite among their high-end clientele. As the night progressed, the pace became relentless, and the orders arrived so quickly that she admitted she could barely keep up with the demand. By the time Instagram user @_wendy.faith shift ended, she was too exhausted to vlog the cleaning process and headed straight home.

SA loves the woman’s vlog

The clip quickly gained traction, with viewers expressing deep admiration for her hustle and wishing her immense success in the American culinary industry. Many viewers motivated her to keep pushing through the tough shifts, promising that success would soon follow. A new follower noted that her authentic content had gained @_wendy.faith a permanent audience.

Many social media users were impressed by her dedication and encouraged her to keep going despite the long hours. Image: @_wendy.faith

User @lona_letsoalo commented:

"I bumped into your page. I don’t even know you, but I like your content. You are such a free spirit. Girl, you have a new follower ❤️."

User @writtenbynona

"Wow, all the best on this journey ❤️🙌👏. God is right by your side."

User @shaun_mvz

"Keep going, my sister🖤."

User @amie_7.1

"Get it, girl!🔥❤️ The food looks unreal 🤤!"

