Media personality and socialite Cyan Boujee took a trip to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and showed off her curves in a series of pictures online

Real name Honour Zuma, the young celebrity also made sure to dress herself in the most luxurious threads, such as Louis Vuitton

Several local social media users were in awe of Cyan's beauty and flooded the comment section with adoration

Cyan Boujee flaunted her stunning body while vacationing in Dubai.

With January almost coming to an end, controversial DJ and media personality Cyan Boujee has kept social media users' timelines entertained with her posts, showing off her unique physique. The star was in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and wore some revealing outfits that had people pressing the like button.

Cyan, whose real name had been leaked online, went to her Instagram account on 20 January 2026 to share with followers and fans that she was at the airport, ready to take to the skies and head to the Middle East. Days later, she returned to the social media platform, showing herself in what appeared to be a Louis Vuitton two-piece swimsuit and scarf, holding a drink. While the post also showed a few of her meals, she also shared photos of herself covered head-to-toe in winter gear after visiting an indoor snow park.

Cyan said that she was "kinda built for all seasons" when she shared her pictures in Dubai.

On 25 January 2026, it was back to Instagram with more eye-catching images. Cyan, who recently revealed that she had an abortion at six months of pregnancy, wore a stunning, figure-hugging red dress, a two-piece black sports bra and leggings accentuating her assets, as well as a black swimsuit that almost left viewers with little to the imagination. Cyan was clearly living her best life in the city known for its wealth and skyscraper-filled skylines.

Cyan showed some of the outfits she wore on her Dubai vacation.

Cyan Boujee's Dubai looks turn heads

Several members of the online community gathered under the posts and flooded the comment section with eye-heart emojis and admiration.

@u.abelwaaaaaa, who clearly adored the 24-year-old entertainer, wrote to Cyan:

"Nothing and no one can ever make me hate you."

@billi.on700 added in the comments:

"Baby girl, you were built to make it rain and make us sweat at the same time. We should call u Cyan Boujee Four Seasons."

An impressed @hrmkekanaligege shared:

"Melting the ice, burning the sun."

@nkatekonkati1 told Cyan:

"Argh, you are effortlessly beautiful, man, and there’s no arguing about it."

@iviwe_i.tumi remarked under one of the posts:

"So much for 'I am saving this dress for Valentine's Day.' Ooh, you look gorgeous."

@siscalicious_ complimented Cyan, writing in the comment section:

"Dubai looks so perfect on you!"

Cyan Boujee flaunts body in sultry pictures

