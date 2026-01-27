Late South African singer Zahara is still a fan favourite 2 years after her untimely death, as her fans recently visited her gravesite to clean it up

The group could be seen in a viral video posted on X, cleaning up the resting place of one of Mzansi's beloved singers

Fans of the late star took to the comments section to appreciate the act, while others focused on bashing DJ Sbu, who's often on the hook for allegedly defrauding Zahara when she was still alive

In a touching display of devotion, a group of fans recently converged at the gravesite of the late Zahara, a beloved South African singer who passed away two years ago.

A viral video captured the emotional scene, showcasing fans meticulously cleaning her resting place, a testament to the enduring love and admiration they have for the talented artist.

Zahara, who became famous with her earliest hit song Loliwe, passed away in December 2023 after battling a liver-related illness.

The video was posted on X by a user with the handle @busiwe_bubu.

Watch the video in the post below:

How did Zahara become famous?

Zahara, whose popular song was sung on Independence Day in America, skyrocketed to fame in 2011 with her debut album Loliwe, which went double platinum in just 17 days.

A self-taught guitarist from the Eastern Cape, she became a household name with her signature Afro-soul sound, earning 8 SAMA awards in 2012 and over 40 accolades in her career.

At the time, the album became one of the fastest-selling albums in South Africa, second only to Brenda Fassie.

She was discovered by TK Nciza and DJ Sbu of TS Records while performing in local clubs in East London and was brought to Johannesburg.

Fans react to the gravesite video

In the aftermath of the visit to the gravesite, social media erupted with heartfelt messages.

Many fans took to the comments section of the viral video to express their gratitude for the act of cleaning Zahara’s burial site.

One X user, @peedy_lwandle, wrote:

"That was thoughtful of them. Uthixo abapholise amanxeba [May God heal their heartbreak]."

Another user, @Maqabaqaba, commented:

"A life taken away too soon."

Another one, @msomi_nomzamo, added:

"She left too soon."

@Ntombie_Ndebele stated:

"We will always remember her. Her music is still playing in our heads."

User @Mafa6232 raised an important point, asking:

"Did they ask her family for permission to visit the gravesite? Haai, the TikTok generation ba iphelela fela straight. All for content."

Another user, @SagewaseSouthAh, threw a subtle jab at DJ Sbu, commenting:

"Uphi lo DJ [Where's that DJ]?"

Another voice on the platform, @TawanaM14, resorted to vulgar (censored) against the DJ, tagging him:

"@djsbu m**** a gago, broer."

What happened between Zahara and DJ Sbu?

DJ Sbu has faced accusations of defrauding the late singer Zahara, primarily regarding unpaid royalties and financial mismanagement during her time with TS Records.

Following her death, public scrutiny resurfaced regarding allegations that she was not properly compensated for the massive commercial success of her debut album, Loliwe, and subsequent work.

Zahara's family does not support a planned tribute for the late star

Zahara's fan base has remained loyal and committed to her even after her passing, seeking to celebrate her.

In a previous report by Briefly News, one such intended celebration was a tribute to the star, which her family was against, stating they were sidelined.

