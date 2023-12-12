Bulelwa "Zahara" Mkutukana sadly passed away on 11 December 2023 after a short illness

This follows the singer's sudden trip to the hospital due to liver complications

Reports of the Loliwe singer's declining health made headlines, more so the news behind what led to her condition

After a short illness and hospital stay, Bulelwa “Zahara” Mkutukana has sadly passed away. Images: zaharasa

It's a sad day in South Africa as we mourn the sudden passing of a musical icon, Bulelwa Mkutukana known by her stage name, Zahara. The singer had been reportedly fighting for her life in hospital from apparent liver complications and sadly succumbed to her illness.

Zahara passes away

In the wake of allegations made against family members reportedly behind Zahara's illness, the singer sadly passed away on Monday night, 11 December 2023. The multi-award-winning singing sensation had been in hospital for several weeks in critical condition from liver complications.

Ahead of her stay in the hospital, it was alleged that Zahara and her fiancé, Mpho Xaba had completed their lobola negotiations and were looking forward to starting a life together.

However, it was alleged by family that a close relative may have poisoned the Umthwalo singer out of jealousy before she was rushed to the hospital just days after her lobola celebration.

"A relative must have gotten upset after hearing that the Xaba family had returned to pay off the outstanding amount for lobola. We suspect that Zahara was either poisoned or muthi was put into her drink."

Mzansi mourns Zahara's untimely passing

Tributes poured out for Zahara as netizens mourned the passing of the Loliwe hitmaker:

South African singer, Lady_Zamar mourned:

"Zahara did a lot for the music industry in South Africa, and paved the way for so many others with her iconic presence and guitar in hand, she will be missed. I never knew her personally but her music was loud and brave #ripzahara praying for her family, she was loved."

IamMzilikazi said:

"She came, she saw, she sang and she conquered. Death, be not proud. #RIPZahara."

FererroVmp reflected:

"I love your authenticity. Your music was from your heart. Everything you did was a true expression of yourself. #RIPZahara"

Tumani_lee wrote:

"No one fought hard in the public eye as Zahara did, May she find peace on the other side. #RIPZahara"

Zahara's sisters allegedly misuse her money

In a recent report, Briefly News shared the details behind Zahara's fiancé, Mpho Xaba reportedly confronting the singer's sisters about allegedly misusing her bank cards.

It was alleged that Xaba showed the ladies the door after discovering that they had been using his fiancée's cards to buy fake designer bags.

