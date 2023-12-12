TS Records co-founders DJ Sbu and TK Nciza trended after the news of singer Zahara's untimely passing made headlines

Old interviews of the singer speaking about her label disputes have been unearthed

A fair number of social media users are calling for Mzansi to stop dragging DJ Sbu and TK Nciza, as they, too, might be hurting

Zahara was signed to TS Records, which was co-founded by DJ Sbu and TK Nciza.

Source: Instagram

Social media can be a very unforgiving place. Following the tragic news of Zahara's passing, her old interviews where she spoke about her disputes with DJ Sbu and TK Nciza were unearthed.

Mzansi brings up Zahara's old interviews

Loliwe hitmaker Zahara, real name Bulelwa Mkutukana, passed away after a lengthy hospital stay. She was said to have been battling a liver problem but unfortunately succumbed to it on 11 December 2023.

Shortly after her death, DJ Sbu and TK Nciza topped the trends list. The two were TS Records co-founders, a label Zahara was signed to when she first started out in the music industry.

Old interviews of the singer speaking about her label disputes have been trending.

In one interview with MacG on Podcast And Chill, Zahara accused them of owing her millions. She alleged that the label would charge organisers up to R120 000 but only pay her R15 000.

In another video, a devastated Zahara demanded her money from the two gentlemen.

Mzansi drags DJ Sbu and TK Nciza

A fair number of social media users are calling for Mzansi to stop dragging DJ Sbu and TK Nciza.

However, many think that the two men were the root cause of Zahara's problems.

Here are some of the tweets.

@tlokwa__ said:

"Record labels are a nightmare to most artists, but blaming DJ Sbu and Nhlanhla for her death is wildin’. I wonder why DJ Sbu was the first one to be dragged and not Nhlanhla or Sony."

@TheDudestest

"You can tell by her behaviour and reaction towards the issue that...this is true she was used and exploited. May she Rest in Peace."

@RheeMatekane said:

"The entertainment industry is a very dirty business. Some make money, others make none. Very cut throat!"

Zahara's family claim she was bewitched

In a previous report from Briefly News, Zahara's family revealed that she was admitted to the hospital two days after her lobola negotiations took place.

The family claimed that she was as strong as an ox before complaining about aches and pains.

The 36-year-old singer had also just celebrated her successful negotiations with her fiancé Mpho Xaba.

