Rapper Cassper Nyovest's baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, recently flaunted her natural hair

Thobeka Majozi shared an Instagram video where she showed off her impressive growth

Majozi cut off all of her hair, but after using a popular hair care product, Majozi's hair grew rapidly

Thobeka Majozi's stunning natural hair recently caused a ruckus online. The influencer and media personality bared it all online as she shared her haircare routine.

Thobeka Majozi's impressive hair growth sparked interest online, especially since she chopped it all off a few months ago. Image: @bexxdoesitbetter

Majozi's natural hair causes debate

In a recent social media post, Thobeka Majozi, known for being Cassper Nyovest's baby mama, flaunted her natural hair.

In her video, Majozi showed off her impressive growth and how healthy her hair is. The star was promoting the hair brand Mizani's new 25 Miracle Collection.

"I just took my braids out and was in need of some self-care. GRWM as I do my hair using my favourite @mizani products. There are not many things I believe in. But there’s really something magical in the 25 Miracle Collection. Experience the Mizani magic and Shop the 25 Miracle Collection NOW."

Netizens impressed by Thobeka's hair growth

Majozi cut off all of her hair a few months ago. Following her video, netizens concluded that the hair brand was responsible for this remarkable hair growth.

quueenn_huunnnyy:

"Washing her hair with make up and a gown lol how is that influential?"

call_me_dineo

"Bathong wena Thobeka, you inspired me to cut my hair. Now you here, and nana m stuck with Benny and Betty tryna grow my fro back I'm numb."

callherthato:

"Didn’t you just cut your hair Thobeka ! Oh I love your hair please."

tebohoselepe:

"We washing hair with gowns on now, or am I seeing things?"

Minnie Dlamini:

"Your hair grows soooooo quickly."

