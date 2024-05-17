Afrotainment boss DJ Tira showed off his epic dance moves while on his trip to Cape Town

The Durban muso with the hit song Sikilidi danced with the staff members at a Pick 'n Pay branch store

The video clip posted on Twitter had Mzansi talking because of the serious allegations levelled against him

DJ Tira is one person who has dance moves for days. The music producer and some Pick 'n Pay staff members let out some epic dance moves, and the internet had plenty to say.

DJ Tira is in Cape Town and so he danced with some of the staff members. Image: @djtira

Source: Instagram

Tira breaks it down with fans

The Afrotainment boss and music producer let those feet get to work during his trip to Cape Town. The star and his wife, Gugu Khati, had the time of their lives in the Mother City.

Posting images of them arriving at the Cape Town International Airport, Tira said:

"Touch down, Cape Town. Moving with @bluvoucher giving away Money Can’t Buy Experience to the Afrotainment Durban July Marquee."

While there, he decided to have some fun with the Pick 'n Pay workers, and they danced to one of his songs.

@MDNnewss shared the video with the caption, "DJ Tira in Cape Town."

Mzansi has their say on the trending video

The Durban muso sparked a conversation on Twitter after his dance video went viral.

This comes after the serious allegations levelled against him made by a young artist by the name of Luke Ntombela.

@Elite James:

"He deserved a break after the hectic past few days."

@General_Sport7

"Breath of fresh air for him."

@FutureBite:

"I like how the brother is enjoying his life and not worrying about the girl."

@qnande:

"Is he not arrested yet?"

DJ Tira responds to allegations, lawyers up

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Tira has recently sought legal advice after a young up-and-coming star, Luke Ntombela, made some pretty disturbing allegations against him.

The star shared a media statement regarding the assault allegations on all of his social media pages. Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the media statement DJ Tira released.

