A woman in South Africa went viral after her attempt to make popcorn in a KFC bag turned into a disaster

The TikTok video, which shows the bag in a shocking state and how she placed herself in danger, sparked a wave of concern and amusement across South Africa

Mzansi netizens flooded the comments section with jokes, memes, and advice on the "popcorn gone wrong" mishap, adding their own hilarious takes

One young lady in South Africa amused many people online with her antics, which she showcased in a video.

A woman attempted to make popcorn in a KFC bag, but things went wrong. Image: @makhosazana_mahlangu0

Source: TikTok

Woman’s popcorn in KFC bag goes horribly wrong

The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @makhosazana_mahlangu0, gave viewers a glimpse into how she made her popcorn in a Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) bag that caught fire, sending social media into a frenzy.

@makhosazana_mahlangu0's incident, which was captured on video, quickly went viral, sparking both concern and laughter among Mzansi’s online community.

She placed her popcorn in a KFC takeaway bag to heat it up in the microwave, a move that many were quick to point out as questionable. What was meant to be a simple snack turned into a fiery disaster when the bag suddenly caught fire as she removed it from the microwave.

In the video, shared on TikTok on 29 May 2025, viewers can see the KFC bag glowing with flames as @makhosazana_mahlangu0 panics, trying to contain the situation. It created a tense moment that quickly turned into amusement once the fire was extinguished. Fortunately, no one was harmed during the incident, but the popcorn was definitely ruined.

While the mishap may have left her snack plans in flames, the woman’s video serves as a humorous reminder to always double-check your microwave-friendly containers. This popcorn disaster has certainly given South Africans a reason to chuckle, with many now debating whether KFC bags should come with a warning.

Take a look at the funny video of the young lady preparing popcorn in a KFC bag that went wrong, below:

SA reacts to the popcorn gone wrong video

Mzansi netizens flooded the comments section with jokes, memes, and advice on how to avoid a similar situation. Many questioned the wisdom of using a takeaway bag for microwave cooking, while others couldn’t help but laugh at the woman’s reaction.

Bonakele Grootboom said:

"You didn’t add oil, that’s why it burnt, it was dry."

Lazba Deep cracked a joke, saying:

"You forgot to add hope."

Shathi Mimmie shared:

"This also happened to me."

Zah expressed:

"It's the popcorn still popping while the bag is on fire for me."

Zee commented:

"I did it with a Hungry Lion bag they cooked, but the microwave just went off and refused to work for like 30 minutes. I was stressed and was like never again."

Tersia wrote:

"I do this. It works, you just forgot to add R2 for hope."

Source: Briefly News