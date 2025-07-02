South African Woman's Popcorn Disaster in KFC Bag Sparks Laughter and Concern, Shares Video
- A woman in South Africa went viral after her attempt to make popcorn in a KFC bag turned into a disaster
- The TikTok video, which shows the bag in a shocking state and how she placed herself in danger, sparked a wave of concern and amusement across South Africa
- Mzansi netizens flooded the comments section with jokes, memes, and advice on the "popcorn gone wrong" mishap, adding their own hilarious takes
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
One young lady in South Africa amused many people online with her antics, which she showcased in a video.
Woman’s popcorn in KFC bag goes horribly wrong
The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @makhosazana_mahlangu0, gave viewers a glimpse into how she made her popcorn in a Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) bag that caught fire, sending social media into a frenzy.
@makhosazana_mahlangu0's incident, which was captured on video, quickly went viral, sparking both concern and laughter among Mzansi’s online community.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
She placed her popcorn in a KFC takeaway bag to heat it up in the microwave, a move that many were quick to point out as questionable. What was meant to be a simple snack turned into a fiery disaster when the bag suddenly caught fire as she removed it from the microwave.
In the video, shared on TikTok on 29 May 2025, viewers can see the KFC bag glowing with flames as @makhosazana_mahlangu0 panics, trying to contain the situation. It created a tense moment that quickly turned into amusement once the fire was extinguished. Fortunately, no one was harmed during the incident, but the popcorn was definitely ruined.
While the mishap may have left her snack plans in flames, the woman’s video serves as a humorous reminder to always double-check your microwave-friendly containers. This popcorn disaster has certainly given South Africans a reason to chuckle, with many now debating whether KFC bags should come with a warning.
Take a look at the funny video of the young lady preparing popcorn in a KFC bag that went wrong, below:
SA reacts to the popcorn gone wrong video
Mzansi netizens flooded the comments section with jokes, memes, and advice on how to avoid a similar situation. Many questioned the wisdom of using a takeaway bag for microwave cooking, while others couldn’t help but laugh at the woman’s reaction.
Bonakele Grootboom said:
"You didn’t add oil, that’s why it burnt, it was dry."
Lazba Deep cracked a joke, saying:
"You forgot to add hope."
Shathi Mimmie shared:
"This also happened to me."
Zah expressed:
"It's the popcorn still popping while the bag is on fire for me."
Zee commented:
"I did it with a Hungry Lion bag they cooked, but the microwave just went off and refused to work for like 30 minutes. I was stressed and was like never again."
Tersia wrote:
"I do this. It works, you just forgot to add R2 for hope."
More food stories by Briefly News
- One young South African woman's world came crumbling down when the cake she ordered left her heartbroken.
- When two ladies arrived at a store, they received a slap in the face because of the price of the woollies cake.
- A gentleman shared how he devoured the Woolworths cake, and the guy's amusing antics entertained people.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Human Interest Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She has over four years of experience as a multimedia journalist. Johana holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za