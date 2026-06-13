A Ghanaian man living in South Africa shared a video telling South Africans to stop justifying themselves to people who have never even set foot in the country

He said he has been in South Africa for years and has never been chased, beaten, or threatened, adding that legally documented foreigners are living and working

His message drew strong support from South Africans who agreed that the issue is about undocumented nationals, not an attack on all foreign nationals

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A man from Ghana living in SA. Images: @ChosenOne_2026

Source: Twitter

A Ghanaian man living in South Africa has spoken up in defence of the country amid the ongoing xenophobia debate, and his message has struck a nerve online. The video was shared on 13 June 2026 and shows the man speaking directly to South Africans. From his words, says that they're wasting their energy trying to explain themselves to people who do not live in the country and have never experienced what is actually happening here.

He said:

"You don't owe anybody an explanation. We that are staying here, we know what is going on. Those who are legally here are going out doing our business. Most of the people you are explaining yourself to are not even staying in South Africa. They don't know nothing about what is going on here."

What is the man's message

He is not saying South Africa is perfect, but he is saying that what is happening is not a blanket xenophobic attack on all foreign nationals.

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His view is that the country has a problem with undocumented people, not with those who are here legally. He says those who have their papers in order are living their lives, going to work and have not been touched. He pointed out that he himself has been in South Africa for ten years and has never had a problem.

He encouraged South Africans to stop engaging with the noise online from people who have never visited the country and have no real understanding of the situation on the ground.

A country and its laws

South Africa does have legal pathways for foreign nationals to live and work in the country. Those who enter and stay without the correct documentation are in violation of the country's immigration laws.

The man's point is that the pushback from South Africans is aimed at that group specifically, not at Africans as a whole.

Watch the X clip below:

Mzansi debates the Ghanaian man's message

South Africans welcomed his honesty and shared their support on the X page:

@SimphiweMthethwa wrote:

"You are honest, my brother. We love our African brothers, but we have laws that need to be respected by everyone. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻"

@MrNobody said:

"Protect this legal African brother of ours 😤 It's good to have you in our country."

@Rob wrote:

"Exactly."

@SLEEPING said:

"At least our brother understands the situation."

@Seebo wrote:

"I've been around Ghanaians, the guys are so humble. I was shocked when I saw those that said they were attacked. Like where in South Africa?"

A man from Ghana sharing his thoughts for South Africans. Images: @ChosenOne_2026

Source: Twitter

More on SA and the xenophobia debate

Briefly News recently reported on an illegal Zimbabwean national who was found living inside a high-voltage power station in South Africa.

recently reported on an illegal Zimbabwean national who was found living inside a high-voltage power station in South Africa. Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma questioned why violent anti-immigration protests elsewhere in the world were not being called xenophobia.

A South African man stood by his Nigerian wife amid the anti-foreigner tensions, and the way she was embracing South African culture had Mzansi falling in love with the couple.

Source: Briefly News