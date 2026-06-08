A South African woman went viral after sharing her family's relocation to Nigeria alongside her Nigerian partner and their young son

The relocation comes as the March and March movement continues campaigning for stricter immigration enforcement

Social media users reacted with mixed opinions, while some expressed sympathy for the family and wished them well in Nigeria

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A South African woman has gone viral after documenting her move to Nigeria with her bae and young son, with many social media users linking the relocation to growing anti-immigration tensions in South Africa. TikTok creator @leratoinam shared videos of her family's journey to Nigeria, where her husband was born on 7 June 2026.

The picture on the left showed Lerato with her Nigerian partner. Image: @leratoinam

Source: TikTok

The family's move comes as debates around immigration continue to dominate public conversations across the country. In recent months, the March and March movement has staged demonstrations and campaigns calling for stricter immigration enforcement and the removal of undocumented immigrants from South Africa. She captioned the post:

"Hope you guys are happy now.”

The group has repeatedly stated that undocumented foreign nationals should leave the country by 30 June 2026. Its members have organised marches, community campaigns and public demonstrations in several provinces, arguing that stronger immigration controls are needed to address unemployment, crime and pressure on public services.

Nigerian authorities monitor South African developments

As the deadline approaches, concerns have grown among immigrant communities and families with cross-border ties. Some foreign nationals have reportedly begun making plans to leave South Africa, while others remain uncertain about what could happen if tensions escalate. User @leratoinam showed snippets of the family's departure from the airport to Nigeria and their efforts to settle into a new environment. The situation has also attracted international attention.

Earlier reports indicated that Nigerian authorities were monitoring developments in South Africa following concerns raised by members of the Nigerian community living in the country. Many netizens argued that immigration laws should be enforced consistently, maintaining that legal status remains the key issue rather than nationality itself.

The visual on the left showed people walking at the airport. Image: @leratoinam

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok vlog below:

Mzansi wished her well in Nigeria

Kgošigadi_M wrote:

"I am also going to Nigeria with my husband. We are leaving next week on Friday. 🥰"

Unique Vanessa wrote:

"My husband is Congolese, and I'm Xhosa, and we are planning to go to his country also before the 30th. ❤️🙏"

Jennifer Hills wrote:

"Y'all are so rude. You don't know what other people are going through. Busy saying you're happy people are leaving, but what about the people who did nothing wrong and have all their documents? Why should innocent people suffer because the system is failing? Instead of blaming everyone, maybe ask why the justice system isn't dealing with actual criminals properly. Some of y'all are so focused on chasing people away that you're blind to what's really happening in this country. As a Christian, I was taught to treat people with kindness and compassion, not to celebrate their pain. 'Love your neighbour as yourself.' Nobody chooses the struggles they've faced. Y'all need to have some humanity. ❤️"

Sihle wrote:

"When I got married, I had to leave my family and go stay with my in-laws in Mpumalanga, so ayikho into e-different ngani."

Zoe Molwane wrote:

"Hey sisi, where were y'all working? I wanna go apply there now."

Tumelo🇿🇦 wrote:

"When I got married, I left my family in Limpopo and joined my in-laws in KZN. This is normal."

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Mzansi warned after a Nigerian man posted a video on 31 May 2026 explaining on Facebook why Nigerians would not leave South Africa despite the ongoing anti-immigration marches sweeping the country.

A Nigerian woman living in South Africa posted a video warning South African women married to Nigerian men about the realities of relocating to Nigeria.

Nigeria has decided to repatriate its citizens in South Africa amid the ongoing tensions against illegal immigrants.

Source: Briefly News