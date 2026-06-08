A Zimbabwean woman who recently relocated back home from South Africa has gone viral after revealing that 1GB of mobile data now costs her around R80

Her experience has highlighted the financial challenges many returnees face as they adjust to Zimbabwe's higher cost of living

The video sparked debate among South Africans and Zimbabweans online, with many linking the growing number of returnees to ongoing anti-illegal immigration protests

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A Zimbabwean woman who recently returned home after living in South Africa has sparked discussion online after revealing the challenges she faces adjusting to everyday costs in Zimbabwe, particularly the price of mobile data. The woman, who posted the video on TikTok under the username @mamaflora076 on 7 June 2026, shared her experience from a rural area in Zimbabwe, explaining that internet access has become one of her biggest financial concerns since relocating.

The picture on the left showed the Zim woman dressed in a pink top. Image: @mamaflora076

Source: TikTok

According to her, purchasing 1GB of mobile data in Zimbabwe costs significantly more than what she was paying while living in South Africa. She said she previously spent around R15 for the same amount of data in South Africa but now finds herself paying as much as R80 in Zimbabwe.

Her comments come at a time when migration and immigration have become major talking points across Southern Africa. In recent months, anti-illegal immigration protests have taken place in several parts of South Africa, with campaign groups calling for stricter enforcement of immigration laws and tighter border controls. The marches have created uncertainty for many foreign nationals living in the country, particularly undocumented migrants who fear possible legal consequences or social tensions. As a result, some individuals have chosen to return to their countries of origin rather than remain in South Africa amid the ongoing debate around immigration.

High living expenses pressure Zimbabwean finances

The issue raised by the Zimbabwean woman highlights a broader concern around digital affordability. Internet access has become essential for communication, job applications, online business, education and staying connected with family members across borders.

When data costs consume a large portion of a person's income, access to opportunities can become limited, particularly in rural communities where affordable alternatives may be scarce. User @mamaflora076 admitted that adjusting to the higher costs has been difficult and expressed concern about whether she would be able to remain in Zimbabwe long term if living expenses continue to place pressure on her finances.

The visual on the left showed her vlogging about Day 1 in Zimbabwe after leaving South Africa. Image: @mamaflora076

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi blames high inflation

Mbalizonke wrote:

“1GB is R980 now in RSA. 😭😭😭”

Vuvu suggested:

“Create a YouTube channel with your life in Zim, we will subscribe and support you, you will get paid and buy enough data."

Seba encouraged:

“Be brave. Hang in there, whatever you do DO NOT COME BACK!! You got this 👍🏾”

User8361537561437 explained:

“Even in SA, it has increased, 1GB from tonight is R199. 😭😭”

Lopez Maditsi asked:

“How much is a loaf of bread?”

Vee advised:

“Buy Wi-Fi.”

Chommien.ke_nakwela012 wrote:

“SA is bad chomi, you are better off there”

Lolo wrote:

“Please manage for us, chomie. 😭”

Scelo Vilakazi🇿🇦 encouraged:

“Nothing is impossible for hardworking people.”

3 Other Briefly News stories related to Zimbabwe

On Friday, 15 May, Zozibini Tunzi took to her Instagram account and announced that she had landed a hosting gig in Zimbabwe.

A cross-border couple went viral after showing the staggering price differences between Pick 'n Pay stores in South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Build One South Africa (BOSA) leader Mmusi Maimane and Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo locked horns on social media, with Chivayo hitting back fiercely at the politician’s allegations.

Source: Briefly News