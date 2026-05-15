On Friday, 15 May, Zozibini Tunzi took to her Instagram account and announced that she had landed an international hosting gig

In her announcement, the former Miss South Africa shared her excitement about visiting the country for the first time and greeted fans in one of the country's languages

Fans reacted with excitement and humour, flooding her comments section with warm messages and jokes about her visit

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Zozibini Tunzi announced she had bagged a major hosting gig. Image: zozitunzi

Source: Instagram

Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi’s career as a host continues to grow in leaps and bounds amid revelations that she will travel to Zimbabwe to host the Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2026 finale. The 2026 edition of the Miss Universe Zimbabwe pageant will be held at Harare’s The Hippodrome on Saturday, 6 June.

Zozibini Tunzi previously hosted the 17th annual South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) alongside seasoned media personality Lawrence Maleka. Days after being announced as one of the new faces joining the relaunched SABC3 lifestyle series Top Billing, Zozi has added another hosting experience to her CV.

Zozibini Tunzi bags Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2026 gig

On Friday, 15 May 2026, the former Miss South Africa announced that she would be heading to Zimbabwe to host the Miss Universe Zimbabwe finale. She also shared her excitement about visiting Zimbabwe for the first time. The post was captioned:

“Mhoroi, Zimbabwe! I’m so excited to share that I will be hosting the Miss Universe Zimbabwe Grand Finale on the 6th of June. It’s my first time visiting the country, and I couldn’t be more happier to do it on stage with impeccable young women. See you there! 🇿🇼❤️”

See the post below:

Peeps react after Zozibini Tunzi announces Miss Universe Zimbabwe gig

The announcement sent Zimbabwean Instagram users into overdrive. Some found her use of a Shona greeting amusing.

Here are some of the comments:

yollandachimbarami said:

“Oh my word! I can’t wait to have you in Zimbabwe.”

grootman_khanya joked:

“Do you need a luggage boy? I really wanna visit the country too😂🔥👏”

official_charitydn suggested:

“Please judge, let her be the judge 😂😂 from the English to the walk, everything I mean, this is the Queen 🙌”

shez_therarejewel responded:

“Mhoro Zozi😍🔥”

jessierejoice shared:

“T for titende (thank you).”

thee_dawnin gushed:

“A whole host 😮I thought she was gonna be a judge. Bur A WHOLE HOST 😍😭🔥”

Fans reacted after Zozibini Tunzi bagged an international hosting gig. Image: zozitunzi

Source: Instagram

Who will Zozibini Tunzi co-host Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2026 with?

In other news, Zimbabwe's state-owned publication, The Herald, spoke to Miss Universe Zimbabwe chairperson Danya Kabwebwe, who confirmed that Zozibini Tunzi will host the 2026 pageant. Kabwebwe described Tunzi as "an African icon who transformed global beauty standards and inspired millions of young girls.”

He added that Tunzi will co-host the Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2026 grand finale alongside a prominent Zimbabwean male personality whose identity was not revealed at the time of writing.

Zozibini Tunzi celebrates 1st anniversary with hubby

On another note, in March 2026, Briefly News reported that Zozibini Tunzi celebrated her first anniversary with her husband, Luthando Bolowana.

The former Miss Universe took it back to her beautiful wedding ceremony, and penned a sweet note on her Instagram account.

Source: Briefly News